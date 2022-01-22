"You know where we may see Road Dogg go?" - Wrestling legend predicts WWE Hall of Famer's future (Exclusive)

Road Dogg was recently released by WWE, but the Hall of Famer is unlikely to be short of suitors. Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell believes the former D-Generation X member will end up in AEW.

Road Dogg was part of the backstage staff in NXT and one of the key contributors in the Black and Gold brand's success.

Recently, WWE has completely revamped its third brand, and as a result, the likes of Samoa Joe, William Regal and Road Dogg were let go. These are three massive names in the world of pro wrestling and would be beneficial to any wrestling company.

Road Dogg and Billy Gunn formed the New Age Outlawz during the Attitude Era. The tag team was one of the most popular of their time. Billy Gunn is still an active competitor in AEW so it is not far-fetched to imagine Road Dogg joining his former partner in Tony Khan's company.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell and Bill Apter discussed where they saw Road Dogg in the future. The former Zeb Colter felt he will end up in All Elite Wrestling.

"You know where we may see Road Dogg go? You know where I expect to see Road Dogg soon? AEW. Billy Gunn," Dutch Mantell said.

Road Dogg and Billy Gunn were inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Road Dogg/Brian James on Facebook after his WWE release Yesterday: Road Dogg/Brian James on Facebook after his WWE release Yesterday: https://t.co/mMKJCNDxUT

Road Dogg and Billy Gunn were inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2019 as part of D-Generation-X.

Their last appearance as a tag team came at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view in 2015 when they lost to The Ascension. Prior to that, they enjoyed a final run with the WWE Tag Team Championship. The Outlawz defeated current AEW stars Cody Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes to win the titles at Royal Rumble 2014.

Also Read Article Continues below

After successful title defenses against the Usos, The Real Americans (Jack Swagger and Cesaro), and the Rhodes Brothers, they eventually dropped the titles to the Usos on an episode of Monday Night Raw in March 2014.

Edited by Prem Deshpande