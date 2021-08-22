Wrestling legend reveals how AEW could initially book CM Punk

Hardcore wrestling legend Tommy Dreamer recently explained how AEW could insert CM Punk into the championship picture.

Speaking on the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer discussed numerous topics, notably the possible booking of CM Punk. The former ECW legend stated that Tony Khan could let CM Punk get some top-notch victories quite similar to how Christian Cage was booked before facing Kenny Omega or any other world champion:

"Absolutely. Especially hey, here's the big difference with AEW, he did it with Christian, and when I say he, Tony Khan. He makes you earn your stripes in the sense of still going with the winds matter. Christian had to get a bunch of wins to get to Kenny Omega, and CM Punk is gonna continue to get some wins so he could be the number one contender, eventually to either whomever the champion. If it's going to be Kenny Omega, if it's going to be Christian, We don't know. But he's going to be doing stuff like that, and I mean the best part about it is CM Punk is back, wrestling, full time. And that's a good thing," Tommy Dreamer said.

CM Punk got worldwide attention when he made his breath-taking AEW debut during the second episode of Rampage in Chicago. The roof of the United Center came off as 15,000 fans literally popped out of their seats.

The Straight Edge Superstar took a massive dig at WWE for making him sick and prompting him to quit wrestling once and for all.

He appreciated the fans for keeping their constant hope of seeing him back inside the squared circle again. It couldn't have been a more perfect time to be alive for a wrestling fan. CM Punk's emphatic return will go down as one of the most iconic comebacks in wrestling history.

CM Punk will be on a collision course with Darby Allin at AEW All Out

This match has the potential to be a show-stealer!

During the segment at Rampage, CM Punk picked Darby Allin as his first opponent in AEW. The former WWE superstar even praised Allin for his durability in the ring but added that facing him would be like walking through fire.

Both men will now lock horns on September 5th, which is also Labor Day weekend in the United States. The build-up to their match will kickstart next week when CM Punk makes his first-ever appearance on AEW Dynamite.

The bout has all the credentials to be a match of the year contender. The All Out pay-per-view will be a must-see event in history.

