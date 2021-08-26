"I want you to interview me on Dynamite"- Wrestling legend reveals what CM Punk told him before AEW Rampage debut

Tony Schiavone revealed that CM Punk was eager to be interviewed by him on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite.

Tony Schiavone appeared on the What Happened When podcast and spoke about backstage events moments before CM Punk walked out to an emotionally charged Chicago crowd at the United Center. The former WCW commentator revealed that CM Punk asked him to interview him on Dynamite after the original plan for Rampage was shelved.

"It was rightfully decided that he'll do the promo alone. So he [CM Punk] tells me 'I want you to interview me, we'll do it on Dynamite. I want you to hold the mic, I don't want to jerk it out of your hand like others do.' So that will happen tonight," Tony Schiavone said.

Tony Schiavone also revealed that he asked CM Punk about what he would say in his promo and the former WWE Superstar didn't know. The only scripted part of it was apparently the Darby Allin callout.

CM Punk will be present on AEW Dynamite tonight

.@CMPunk makes his FIRST APPEARANCE on #AEWDynamite THIS WEDNESDAY (8/25) LIVE on TNT from Milwaukee. What will Punk have to say after his long-anticipated return on #AEWRampage where he challenged @DarbyAllin for #AEWAllOut on Sept. 5 on Pay-Per-View? pic.twitter.com/FH4y3HCYwB — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 23, 2021

CM Punk will be present in Milwaukee for AEW Dynamite in his first appearance on the AEW flagship show.

The Second City Saint challenged Darby Allin to a match at All Out on September 5 and Dynamite should see that angle progress further.

A number of other matches have been announced, as Malakai Black will face Brock Anderson, Jamie Hayter will take on Red Velvet, Orange Cassidy will square off against Matt Hardy, the Varsity Blonds will look to eliminate the Lucha Brothers and Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley and Darby Allin will look to vanquish the Wingmen.

