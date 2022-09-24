Wrestling legend Sting reunites with former rival at AEW Rampage: Grand Slam

On this week's AEW Rampage: Grand Slam, The Great Muta assisted his long-term rival Sting.

Sting and Darby Allin teamed up against The House of Black's Brody King and Buddy Matthews. During the match, The Icon was handcuffed by Julia Hart. The closing stages of the match saw The Great Muta walk out to the ring, much to the surprise of the New York crowd.

Muta then sprayed mist on Matthews, as Sting followed up with the Scorpion Death Drop. He then successfully secured the pinfall victory for his side and embraced Muta in the ring.

The former GHC Heavyweight Champion is currently in the final year of his illustrious wrestling career. His ongoing retirement tour will come to an end in February.

It also remains to be seen if the 59-year-old will compete in an AEW ring going forward or not. The promotion did hint at the possibility of him teaming up with Sting and Darby at some point down the line.

What do you think of The Great Muta's appearance? Do you think he will team up with Sting and Darby? Let us know in the comments below.

