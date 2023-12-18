Wrestling manager hilariously reacts to the idea of Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) joining AEW faction

Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks, may not be around the squared circle at times, but her star power is big enough to always be a conversation in the wrestling world.

The former WWE Superstar has been out of action since May 2023 due to an ankle injury. While she has made it clear that fans can expect her inside the squared circle next year, her destination is unknown at the moment. Despite that, people continued to mention her name and, this time positioned her as an ideal candidate for an AEW faction.

The stable in question is La Faccion Ingobernable, competing in AEW's sister promotion, Ring of Honor. After faction member Jose The Assistant approved the idea of inducting a female star into their group, a Twitter user mentioned Mone as an ideal candidate.

"do it coward @MercedesVarnado," a Twitter user shared.

However, Jose potentially dismissed it, leaving a laughing emoji at the suggestion. You can check out Jose The Assistant's tweet below:

What happened with the rumored AEW signing of Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks)?

Following Mercedes Mone's, formerly known as Sasha Banks, appearance in the crowd at AEW All In 2023 Pay-Per-View, speculation went wild that her next stop was going to be the land of All Elite. Moreover, AEW President Tony Khan himself revealed in subsequent interviews that he was open to doing business with The Boss.

Despite calling Mone one of the best in-ring talents of this generation and reports of plans being in place to bring her to AEW, a recent update indicates a different direction.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select recently revealed that no working plans are currently in progress between Mercedes and AEW. If those reports indeed are true, this could give their rivals and Mone's old employer, WWE, the opportunity to sign her back.

With the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event rapidly approaching, WWE can bring Sasha Banks back, which could easily generate one of the loudest pops in the history of the Stamford-based promotion, considering the popularity and impact of Mone in recent years.

Where will Mercedes Mone end up when she returns? Sound off in the comments section below!