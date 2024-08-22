Wrestling sensation has a three-word reaction after secretly debuting in AEW

  • home icon
By Gaurav Singh
Modified Aug 22, 2024 13:37 GMT
AEW has a star-studded roster (Image source: AEW's official website)

A popular independent wrestler has sent an optimistic message after making his AEW in-ring debut in a non-televised match this week. The star performed before Dynamite on Wednesday in Cardiff.

The star in question is none other than Michael Oku. The 31-year-old has made a name for himself on the UK's independent wrestling scene and currently performs in Revolution Pro Wrestling. Oku recently challenged MJF for the AEW American Title at Summer Sizzler 2024 but failed to capture the gold.

Michael Oku has been rumored to sign with the Tony Khan-led promotion since his match with MJF. Meanwhile, Oku recently made his AEW debut in a non-televised match. He wrestled Serpentico before Dynamite this week in Cardiff. The upstart managed to capture the win in his All Elite Wrestling in-ring debut.

After his debut in the dark match before Dynamite, Michael Oku is seemingly planning something big. On X/Twitter, he sent the following three-word message:

"Now We Play," Oku tweeted.

Michael Oku confirmed he has spoken to Tony Khan and AEW

Michael Oku recently confirmed that he had some conversations with All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan earlier this year and had been in contact with him. Talking to Stephanie Chase, Oku said the following about his potential pro wrestling future:

"I think that’s the most I can confirm is that there’s been contact made, which obviously makes sense. I wrestled Will [Ospreay] earlier in the year in front of Tony Khan, I got to meet Tony Khan and have a conversation with him there at the venue as it happened. This match happens with MJF, they’ve posted my promo on their channels, they’re promoting this. So, there’s been contact to allow these things to happen with AEW, so there’s been contact of what we can potentially do in the future."

Only time will tell whether The Master of the Half-Crab will be seen on All Elite Wrestling TV in the future.

Do you want Michael Oku to join the Tony Khan-led promotion? Sound off using the discuss button.

Edited by Pratik Singh
