Wrestling veteran on what AEW needs to do following explicit chants during The Elite's match on Dynamite

WCW legend Disco Inferno suggested a proposition on what the next steps AEW should take after fans chanted some cuss words during The Elite's match on Dynamite.

Last week, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks entered the enemy territory in Chicago, Illinois, the hometown of CM Punk, whom they had a reported locker room fight with at All Out. It was the venue for their second match against Death Triangle in the best-of-seven series for the AEW World Trios Championship.

During the match, people at Wintrust Arena absolutely booed the trio and even shouted, "F** The Elite." Omega and the Jackson brothers responded when they mocked Punk's signature moves (particularly GTS) and his Buckshot Lariat botch to troll the Chicagoans.

On the AEW Dynamite review episode of Keepin' it 100, Disco Inferno believes that the company should censor explicit language if they want to score a new TV deal.

"The crowd's f-bombing this whole show and I don't know that you know..... that they don't drown the noise out on TBS and everything but that's not like...... they kind of cut down on the language. Like if they [AEW] want a new TV deal, they're gonna realize like at some point they go 'well, we didn't like the language', you know that's a thing. We worked at Turner, you know they had standards and practices," Disco said. [From 18:45 - 19:06]

Watch the episode below:

Unfortunately, for The Elite, they lost to the defending trios champions to go behind 0-2.

The Elite desperately needs a victory in the AEW World Trios Championship series

This week on Dynamite, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks will have a must-win match against Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fenix).

It will take place in Indiana as The Elite will look to bounce back from a 0-2 hole. A win in match number three will definitely boost their chances in tying the series.

Fans will have to watch Dynamite to see if the "Wayward Sons" will be able to pull off a much-needed victory against the defending world trios champions.

What are your thoughts on The Elite trolling the Chicago, Illinois crowd? Sound off in the comments section.

Please credit Keepin' it 100 and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

A WWE legend feels like Vince McMahon can only blame himself for his situation. More details here

Poll : 0 votes