"See if he comes back" - Wrestling veteran on AEW's intention behind trademarking The House of Black after Malakai Black's departure

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently weighed in with his thoughts on AEW trademarking "The House of Black" despite Malakai Black being absent for the foreseeable future.

Malakai was last seen by AEW fans at the All Out pay-per-view teaming with Brody King and Buddy Matthews in a losing effort against Sting, Miro, and Darby Allin.

After the match, Black seemed to bow out of AEW, leaning into the constant rumors that he was leaving the company to focus on his mental health.

However, "The House of Black" has been trademarked by AEW. Jim Cornette spoke about it on his "Drive-Thru" podcast, giving Black the option of whether he wants to come back to join his stable or begin a new journey in another promotion.

“So now they’ll have the House of Black trademarked if he wants to return to wrestling I guess then he could return to AEW and be the House of Black, but otherwise it’ll be the House of Black with nobody in it named Black. Or maybe they’ll just hold on to the House of Black and see if he comes back, and then he they can say he’s back in Black.” [1:11-1:35]

Cornette also mentioned that the idea of Triple H being in charge of the creative side of WWE could be one thing that sways Malakai Black away from AEW.

“That was my first thought is the conditional release means, among other things, guess what, you ain’t going to do the same thing that we’ve just been attempting to push on our television. Failing miserably but attempting to, somewhere else if you decide if you really don’t want to step away from wrestling, you just want to step away from our wrestling because your ex-mentor is back in charge of the other company.” [0:40-1:10]

Malakai Black finally broke his silence recently in person and on social media

It's no surprise given his gimmick that Malakai Black is a very private person, and only gives out information regarding himself if necessary. With this in mind, Black finally addressed his fans both in person and on social media over the weekend.

Following the Prestige Wrestling event where he defeated Kidd Bandit in a match, Black told fans in a post-match promo that this wasn't goodbye, it was just "see you soon."

Black followed this up with a lengthy post on social media that stated that unless it comes from himself, it's more than likely just a false rumor.

Fightful Wrestling @Fightful Malakai Black posted an update. All of the best to him. Malakai Black posted an update. All of the best to him. https://t.co/GSdFBIcPbI

