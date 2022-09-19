"Became the reality of what Phil felt in his heart" - Wrestling veteran applauds progression of CM Punk's persona in the industry (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Hugo Savinovich commended the rise of CM Punk's character in the business.

Punk is a real-life 'straight edge,' which he eventually incorporated into his wrestling gimmick upon entering the industry.

The Second City Saint emphasizes no usage or intake of alcohol, drugs, tobacco smoking, and being a vegan or taking a vegetarian diet. The subculture also features elitist attitudes.

Speaking to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Savinovich recalled the time he worked with Punk. Upon seeing the latter's Pepsi tattoo, the former was in awe and thought it was cool.

"Even when he's debuted, I just know that he's [CM Punk] different like who has like a Pepsi tattoo and who.... and looked tough wearing it by the way. I don't think you could tell me you could have a actual wrestler, have a Pepsi tattoo and looked like a bada*s," said Hugo. [from 0:32 - 0:50]

The former WWE personality believes that CM Punk's straight edge persona not only made him a household name but also served as a shot at personalities who were on drugs.

"The majority of us were doing drugs even somebody, even somebody like me that was not full time in the ring, they're all doing drugs. This guy will hit you in your face with a statement 'I am a true wrestler, I'm straight edge,' you know, no drugs and they will talk about that..... like in a way like no steroids, like he was the real uncle. So, I think that character became not just character but became the reality of what Phil felt in his heart," Savinovich added. [from 1:20 - 1:50]

Check out the clips from this interview:

The 'straight edge' personality of Punk was highlighted in some of his memorable feuds like against Raven in ROH back in 2003 and against Jeff Hardy in WWE back in 2009.

CM Punk had a group of 'straight edge' people in WWE

On November 27, 2009, CM Punk formed the Straight Edge Society on WWE SmackDown. The faction was created to promote 'straight edge' disciplines, primarily the no-drugs and alcohol usage.

SES also has an unusual initiation with its members, wherein they will have to get their heads shaved bald as an indication of a 'new beginning'. Notable members were Luke Gallows, Joey Mercury, and current AEW Star, Serena Deeb.

Just Talk Wrestling @JustTalkWrestle If we're talking about CM Punk's best work in WWE; can I bring the Straight Edge Society to the discussion?



This group is so overlooked. If we're talking about CM Punk's best work in WWE; can I bring the Straight Edge Society to the discussion?This group is so overlooked. https://t.co/QyvGDQtxbP

The group feuded with Rey Mysterio, who shaved Punk's head, Kane and the Big Show (now Paul Wight). They eventually disbanded on September 24, 2010, when Deeb and Gallows were released from their WWE contracts.

What are your thoughts on CM Punk's straight edge persona? Let us know your thoughts on the comments section.

If you use quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed YouTube video.

NFL fans! Bet $5 on DraftKings & get $200 in free bets. Click here! Available in eligible states.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far