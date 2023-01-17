Wrestling veteran believes AEW star was oblivious about controversial Jeff Jarrett-Kurt Angle call out (Exclusive)

The complicated history between WWE Hall of Famers Kurt Angle and Jeff Jarrett has been brought to light once again in recent weeks thanks to a top AEW star, but one wrestling veteran believes he didn't know what he was saying.

The AEW star in question is, of course, Max Caster, whose raps have become a staple of his character since he arrived in the company. The current tag team champion isn't afraid to cross boundaries when the microphone is in his hands, with everyone from Vince McMahon to Joe Biden being verbally trashed.

However, a line from his most recent music video that aired during the "New Year's Smash" edition of Dynamite has caused a lot of debate, as Caster referenced the murky history between Angle, Jarrett, and Jeff's wife Karen, who is also Kurt's ex-wife.

The line upset many people, but speaking with Sid Pullar III on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell speculated that perhaps Caster didn't know the severity of what he was saying. He also stated that if Jarrett gave Max a receipt, it would all be above board.

“I don’t blame him, I don’t blame him at all, that’s public. Man there are certain things you can’t do in wrestling, and one of them is to make your opponent p***ed off because of something that didn’t need to be said. Max Caster’s a young guy in this business, a good rapper, he’s talented, but he could have came up with another line—because I don’t think he actually realised what he was actually writing or rapping, I think it may have gone over his head. He’ll find out.” [9:10 - 9:46]

The Acclaimed did get the last laugh in the end as they successfully defended their AEW Tag Team Championships twice against Jarrett and Jay Lethal.

You can watch the full clip from SmackTalk right here:

Kurt Angle and Jeff Jarrett's feud was one of the most explosive in TNA history

Here is some context for those unaware of just how raw the rivalry between Kurt Angle and Jeff Jarrett is. Kurt and Karen were married for ten years before divorcing in 2008.

During their separation period, Karen was romantically linked to Jarrett, causing some people to believe that Jeff had stolen her from Kurt Angle while the two may still have been together.

The real-life animosity between the two spilled into the ring as TNA decided to put the two men in a feud. This resulted in a brutal no-disqualification match at the 2009 Genesis pay-per-view, which Kurt ended up winning.

Karen and Jeff officially announced their engagement in April 2010, before getting married four months later, with the two being a couple ever since. The hatchet seems to have been buried between Kurt Angle and Jeff Jarrett, as the two worked together extensively on TNA after their initial feud ended.

