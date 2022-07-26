"He's being underutilized" - Wrestling veteran believes Tony Khan is misusing former world champion in AEW

A WCW veteran claimed that former Ring of Honor World Champion Jay Lethal was being underutilized by Tony Khan in AEW.

Lethal made his debut on November 13, 2021 at Full Gear. Since then, he has lost the majority of his high-profile matches, notably against Cody Rhodes and Jon Moxley. His career took a turn when he turned heel and aligned himself with Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh, which led to a string of victories.

Speaking on Keepin' it 100, Disco Inferno lauded Black Machismo's performance during promos with Ric Flair. The former WCW Television Champion noted that it was the opposite of what he's doing in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Disco believes that Khan's company isn't maximizing Lethal's promo and in-ring skills.

"It's very clear that he's being underutilized in AEW. We've been saying that for a while about him. He's a professional talker, he's very good in the ring and he's... he is. He's being underutilized." [from 0:42 - 54]

Check out the episode below:

The Franchise's last angle was with Samoa Joe over the ROH World Television Championship, which the former held twice back in 2010s.

AEW star Jay Lethal unsuccessfully challenged Samoa Joe for a championship

After two months of feuding, Jay Lethal and Samoa Joe's bad blood culminated in Ring of Honor's Death Before Dishonor. It was for the ROH World Television Championship, which was held by Joe.

Lethal gave his all during the title bout, even going so far by targeting Joe's left arm, which he injured, along with Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt back in June. The Franchise executed his Lethal Injection finishing move and even used Dutt as a ploy to hit The Destroyer with a title belt, only to come up for a near-fall.

In the end, Lethal's tactics went all to naught as Joe applied the Coquina Clutch to outlast the former and retain his ROH World TV Title.

After his highly-intensed feud with the Samoan, it will be interesting to see what's next for The Franchise in AEW. Meanwhile, Lethal will team-up with Jeff Jarrett against Ric Flair and Andrade El Idolo in "Ric Flair's Last Match" main event on July 31.

What are your thoughts on Disco Inferno's opinion about Jay Lethal's AEW stint? Let us know your take in the comments section below.

Please credit Keepin' it 100 and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Find out which top AEW star dubbed Paige a bad b**** right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far