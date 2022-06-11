"You are not getting that real click" - Wrestling veteran Bill Apter points out a major element missing from AEW (Exclusive)

Veteran journalist Bill Apter recently made a surprising observation regarding what AEW is lacking.

Since its inception in 2019, All Elite Wrestling has grown its business exponentially. Today, Tony Khan's diligent work and intelligent business decisions have made his company a serious competitor to WWE. However, the latter still has an iron grip over the casual wrestling fanbase, unlike All Elite Wrestling.

Speaking about AEW's missing element in an interview with Sportskeeda, Bill Apter said that although the promotion was doing most things right, there is still room for improvement in the women's division.

"For some reason, the girls' matches just don't seem as tight as the guys' matches. And not taking anything away form the girls, they're really really good... You see the fans reacting to the entrances, but once the girls are in the ring, other than Britt Baker, you are not getting that real click with the two people in there. (9:48 - 10:23)

Bill Apter has decades of experience in the industry, which implies a vast amount of knowledge regarding all things pro wrestling. It remains to be seen whether his opinion of the women's division rings true with Tony Khan as well and how the latter will take steps to fix the issue.

Bill Apter praised former WWE star CM Punk on winning the AEW World Title

While the veteran journalist doesn't shy away from calling out flaws, he also has positive feedback for Tony Khan's promotion.

The recent AEW World title match between Hangman Page and CM Punk grabbed the attention of a lot of people in the pro wrestling community. The bout, according to Apter, proved to be a testament to why Punk was 'The Best in the World.'

"So many of you say he's the best in the world, and he proved how good he was tonight. What surprised me the most was Adam Page had the opportunity to pin CM Punk several times, and he just showboated and played to the crowd. So, you're a champion; you need to take advantage and get the match over when you see your opponent is down," said Bill Apter. (2:19 - 2:48)

While Punk is currently out of action due to an injury, his massive win has etched his name in AEW's history. Fans will have to see how quickly the superstar makes his return and who he faces next.

