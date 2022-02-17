Wrestling veteran on possible reason why Cody Rhodes could be returning to WWE [Exclusive]

Bill Apter thinks Cody Rhodes may have opted to return to WWE since the promotion has been able to funnel several talents towards acting gigs. He also talked about the possibility of an administrative role.

The wrestling world got a big surprise earlier this week as news broke that Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes were leaving AEW. It was confirmed by statements released by Cody, Brandi and AEW President Tony Khan. Since his departure, rumors of a WWE return have grown stronger.

Wrestling veteran and legendary journalist Bill Apter gave his take on the situation and gave his thoughts on why Cody Rhodes may have chosen to return to WWE:

"I was quite shocked, I really really was and the big question ism are they going to WWE? I don't know, but here is my take on what they are going to do. As you know, Cody, for many years has been utilizing his acting skills. He was on the show Arrow, he's been in movies and now he's on the show called The Go Big Show so he's got that real taste of show business and Brandi does too."

Apter then added:

"WWE seems to be able to funnel so many of their talents to acting gigs and show biz gigs and I think Cody knows that they have a film division, WWE [Studios] and perhaps if he goes back to WWE, not only will he be utilized as a wrestler but possibly also as adminstrative person because of the way he ran AEW but also having something to do WWE [Studios] that's what I think might be there and I think Brandi would be part of that too."

Cody Rhodes expected to return to WWE following AEW departure

Multiple sources have reproted that Rhodes is expected to return to WWE following his departure from All Elite Wrestling. We also have an update from Justin Barrasso about a potential date for Cody's WWE return.

Barrasso said that the former TNT Champion could be in the Performance Center as soon as this weekend to film vignettes. As for a potential re-debut in WWE, Barrasso said that we could see Cody as part of WrestleMania, or WWE could choose to have him return on the RAW after WrestleMania to make the biggest impact possible.

