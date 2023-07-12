Wrestling veteran Bill Apter weighs in on AEW Collision timeslot (Exclusive)

Hall of Famer Bill Apter recently gave his opinion on the fall of AEW Collision's ratings and also addressed how it could have to do with show's timing.

Ever since AEW announced their new Saturday show, Collision, Tony Khan has received mixed reactions regarding the choice of day as it has to compete with many other sports programs on the weekend.

Though the debut episode, featuring the return of CM Punk, did well and amassed TV ratings of more than 800K, the following weeks have been hard for the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Amid the fall in the show's ratings, popular wrestling journalist Bill Apter provided his perspective on several issues while talking exclusively on the latest edition of Sportskeeda's unSKripted. He wondered if the timing of AEW Collision had something to do with the low ratings, saying:

"I also wonder about Collision, because the time that they are on, the hour that they are on, a lot of people, especially during the summertime you know, maybe DVRing it when they are not around. Now I am wondering, if in the traditional sense, would it be too late if it was instead on at 6:05 like the old Georgia Championship Wrestling, WCW, because that's to me tradition still has a lot to do with this." [15:00 - 15:35]

The fall in ratings of AEW Collision and whether numbers would go up

AEW Collision has definitely faced a lot of challenges while airing on Saturdays. Although the actual numbers on how many are watching are obscure, the TV ratings after the first episode have been disappointing, to say the least. As a matter of fact, even if DVR numbers are included, there still is a fall over the past two weeks.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral



Collision Debut on 6/17: 805K to 952,000

Collision 6/24: 595K to 692,000

Collision 7/1: 452K to 550,000



Additionally, we shouldn't… DVR numbers have been released for AEW Collision (including Dynamite) and they make a significant difference on the overall ratings of the show.Collision Debut on 6/17: 805K to 952,000Collision 6/24: 595K to 692,000Collision 7/1: 452K to 550,000Additionally, we shouldn't… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… DVR numbers have been released for AEW Collision (including Dynamite) and they make a significant difference on the overall ratings of the show.Collision Debut on 6/17: 805K to 952,000 Collision 6/24: 595K to 692,000 Collision 7/1: 452K to 550,000Additionally, we shouldn't… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/3Sijp104rz

Nevertheless, the show's quality has been good with some amazing matches and segments. Meanwhile, the upcoming episode seems more promising, as CM Punk is set to square off against Ricky Starks in the Owen Hart Tournament final.

Also, FTR will be defending their AEW tag titles against Bullet Club Gold in a 2 out of 3 Falls match after a tremendous eliminator. It remains to be seen whether the ratings will increase in the coming weeks.

