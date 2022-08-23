"I can kind of see that b*tching"- Wrestling legend claims AJ Styles felt upset about WWE Hall of Famer earning an absurd amount in TNA

Dutch Mantell professed that AJ Styles felt dismayed at what WWE legend Sting used to earn when he was with TNA (now IMPACT Wrestling).

After WCW closed in 2001, Sting went to TNA in 2003 after negotiations with WWE in 2002 ultimately fell apart. He had memorable rivalries with the Nashville-based promotion's originals like Styles, Samoa Joe, Christopher Daniels and Abyss, among others.

From there, The Icon further decorated his already storied career as he became the NWA World Champion, TNA World Champion, TNA World Tag Team Champion alongside Kurt Angle and the first-ever inductee into the TNA Hall of Fame in 2012.

Speaking on Wrestling Shoot Interviews, Mantell revealed that Sting used to earn a whooping amount of $500,000 a year, with a drastically reduced workload. The former WWE personality further added that the latter only wrestled at the pay-per-view and when he showed up, it was $10,000 per appearance.

Dutch then understood the complaints from others like Styles and Chris Harris (from America's Most Wanted tag-team with James Storm) who used to work all the time but made less money.

"Now you can see the b*tching. Here's the guy that making 50 grand and working every show they got and here's Sting because of his background comes in and he works or not, he's gonna still get the 500 grand whether he takes a headlock or he just walk to the ring and I can kind of see that b*tching and... Chris Harris was one of them because he wasn't the only one. AJ Styles was another one," Mantell said. [from 1:12 - 1:45]

Mantell also claimed that Kevin Nash was another one of the highest-paid wrestlers who didn't do much. Meanwhile, he added that Angle and Booker T got a huge amount of money but worked their a** off at the same time.

What is WWE legend Sting currently up to in AEW?

After working for TNA (IMPACT Wrestling) and WWE, Sting arrived in AEW on December 2, 2020. The Icon is currently embroiled in a feud with The House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews and Julia Hart) alongside Darby Allin.

Sting's last AEW appearance was when he helped Darby beat King in a Coffin Match on August 10 Dynamite. He came out of the casket to hit Matthews with the bat and fend off Black.

The latter was the one who misted The Icon's left eye from Dynamite: Fyter Fest Week 2.

Since then, Sting hasn't appeared in AEW programming. It will be interesting to see how his rivalry with House of Black goes, now with Miro becoming a part of the conflict.

What are your thoughts on Sting's TNA earnings back in the day? Do you want to see him wrestle again in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit Wrestling Shoot Interviews and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Did you know Paul Heyman got into a real-life backstage fight? More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by UJALA