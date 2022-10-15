"Either an Executive Vice President or a chief cook and bottle washer" - Wrestling veteran claims that people were under the impression of CM Punk only being a wrestler in AEW 

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette has discussed CM Punk's office role in AEW and has provided his take on the same.

Speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, Cornette took a subtle dig at Punk for his backstage role.

He further claimed that the majority of people weren't aware of Punk possibly having a role outside of his in-ring contribution to AEW.

"Correct me if I'm wrong but to this point, we have not been told that CM Punk was either an Executive Vice President or a chief cook and bottle washer or anything other than a wrestler in AEW. That he didn't have any other position or responsibilities officially although obviously, you know, we have heard from some wrestlers saying that he was giving them advice and they were always welcome to ask questions or whatever," said Cornette. [0:55-1:26]

ev🕯 @cmsapphic a very underrated great match for cm punk and daniel garcia twitter.com/i/web/status/1… a very underrated great match for cm punk and daniel garcia twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/uHlQ8Dl2Rg

Tony Khan recently revealed CM Punk's backstage role

Tony Khan was recently in conversation with Ariel Helwani. During the interview, the AEW President claimed that his company could rely on the likes of Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and Chris Jericho outside of the wrestling aspect:

“There’s a lot of people… you’d go, whatever their stuff is. I think there’s specific, even if they’re not working in an office job per se you’d go to like a Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley.” said Khan [H/T: WrestleTalk]

James3sidesYMT ✂✂✂ @jamie3sides

via Ariel Helwani interview---full show here: Interesting...so CM Punk was "trying to run a business". He was apparently an EVP or front office in some way...take a listen.via Ariel Helwani interview---full show here: bit.ly/3Mc3dcq Interesting...so CM Punk was "trying to run a business". He was apparently an EVP or front office in some way...take a listen. via Ariel Helwani interview---full show here: bit.ly/3Mc3dcq https://t.co/on1unhYF3q

Khan further highlighted three names who were working an office job in his promotion.

He name-dropped The Elite and CM Punk. It is to be noted that Punk recently had a backstage altercation with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks after his comments at the All Out media scrum:

“Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks and CM Punk,” added Khan

Punk is currently off AEW television alongside Omega and co. It remains to be seen when the four superstars will return to in-ring action going forward.

