Wrestling veteran claims WWE didn't want to hire House of Black; says "they're a pain to deal with backstage"

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno recently made a huge claim about WWE not having an interest in signing the House of Black. The faction has previously held the AEW World Trios Championship.

The faction consists of Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, Brody King, and Julia Hart. It was formed shortly after Malakai Black made his shocking debut in AEW in 2021. However, many have criticized their booking in the company several times, stating that the House of Black should be featured in the main event scene.

It was recently reported by WrestlePurists that Malakai Black's contract with AEW was set to expire ''relatively soon,'' while Buddy Matthews had re-signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion. Notably, Tony Khan had previously stated that Black's contract was until at least 2027.

On the recent episode of the Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL podcast, WCW veteran Disco Inferno claimed that the Triple H-led promotion wanted nothing to do with the House of Black due to their reputation in the AEW locker room. Inferno revealed that the faction members had been constantly turning down creative ideas and were hard to deal with backstage.

"So I think they're staying. Which is kinda weird because I've heard our sources tell us that they're a pain to deal with backstage; they're constantly turning down creative, but I guess they didn't want them going back to WWE, so I guess they re-signed him. But I wonder if, based on all the hearing that these guys were a pain, the WWE really didn't want them back. They sound like they're troublemakers a little bit, so why would they want them back in a locker room that's doing success right now?" he said. [1:35-2:03]

AEW stars Buddy Matthews and Malakai Black were previously signed to WWE

Buddy Matthews (FKA Buddy Murphy) and Malakai Black (FKA Aleister Black) became notable stars in WWE after debuting on the main roster. Both had some of the best matches in the company in late 2019 and seemed destined to have a great stint in the Sports Entertainment juggernaut.

However, things took a major turn for both stars, as Malakai Black fell victim to bad booking, and Buddy Matthews also suffered the same fate after having a great run with Seth Rollins as The Visionary's disciple till late 2020. Both stars were shockingly let go by the company in 2021.

Many believe that Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews will eventually return to the WWE to stay close to their real-life partners, Zelina Vega and Rhea Ripley, respectively. It will be interesting to see how things shape up in the future.

