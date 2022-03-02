×
"A kind of a younger Roddy Piper" - Wrestling veteran compares AEW's MJF to late WWE legend (Exclusive)

AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman will face CM Punk at AEW Revolution 2022
Soumik Datta
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Mar 02, 2022 12:02 PM IST
Wrestling veteran Bill Apter has praised MJF for adapting to a certain style in the modern professional wrestling industry. Apter admitted that the current AEW star reminded him of a younger version of late WWE legend, Roddy Piper.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is currently feuding with former WWE Champion CM Punk on AEW. The two men recently faced off in an incredible match on Dynamite, which saw Friedman beat Punk in his hometown of Chicago.

During the recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter spoke highly of MJF and his original, unscripted style.

Apter stated:

"A kind of a younger Roddy Piper, he's really got his own style. He is unscripted when you talk about it, if somebody scripted him he might not be as good. But you know, they let him go with an idea like in old school, this is what we try to do and he's got his own original style. He really does." - said Bill Apter. [23:33-23:58]

Check out Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of UnSKripted below:

MJF will face CM Punk in a rematch at AEW Revolution 2022

MJF's feud with CM Punk is far from over. As mentioned, the two recently collided in a huge singles match on Dynamite, where technically, Friedman beat Punk twice.

The first conclusion to the match saw Friedman choking out Punk using his wrist tape. However, the referee eventually turned the decision and restarted the contest. The second and final finish, though, saw The Salt of The Earth use his Dynamite Diamond Ring to secure the victory over the former WWE Champion.

In the aftermath of Punk's loss to his arch-rival, he demanded a rematch. The former WWE Champion received his rematch after beating Friedman's fellow Pinnacle stablemates, FTR, in a tag team match alongside Jon Moxley.

At Revolution 2022, Punk and MJF will collide in a Dog Collar Match, one that The Second City Saint will aim to win, avenging his loss to the leader of The Pinnacle in the process.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling UnSKripted and provide a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Edited by Debottam Saha
