"He was comfortable p***ing off people" - Wrestling veteran compares former AEW World Champion with WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin (Exclusive)

Hugo Savinovich compared the character of former AEW World Champion CM Punk to WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Punk had a reputation for being anti-establishment in his WWE days when he went up against former CEO Vince McMahon in some storylines. With that, the former AEW World Champion often drew comparisons to Austin, who happened to be his idol in terms of being a notorious anti-authority.

Speaking with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Savinovich praised Punk's ability to elicit heat, saying that the latter eventually became so used to getting under people's skin.

"I think that was also like a heat-getter and I believe also that he [CM Punk] brought in like a different psychology and I think he got into the wrong spots with people. And I think that after a while, he was comfortable p***ing off people and doing that like babyface, like shoot, the layer was successful," Savinovich said. [from 2:13 - 2:38]

The former WWE Spanish Commentator then compared Punk's persona to Steve Austin. Savinovich also said that they didn't just do a gimmick but brought realism to their characters.

"Stone Cold Steve Austin became this huge star not just because Vince [McMahon] created the character because he wasn't acting to be Stone Cold. Even today, if you see him, he's a multi-millionaire guy but you will see him in a t-shirt and the jeans. So it was like people knew that there was a lot of reality into Stone Cold and people knew there was a lot of reality into CM Punk," Hugo added. [from 2:39 - 3:03]

Fans have been dreaming of seeing Punk and Austin square off in the ring, especially at WrestleMania.

Former WWE personality Hugo Savinovich says CM Punk's character went too far at times

Continuing the conversation, Hugo Savinovich thought that CM Punk's anti-establishment persona got the latter flipped by having altercations with people and not being a stooge.

"Unfortunately, I think that he [CM Punk] just got carried away and in a lot of ways, he was very... he confronted people, he was never a yes man and I just think that at one point I believe making like a huge money, he didn't make like in Ring of Honor. I think that that establish like a long way, if you excuse me for saying that." [from 3:04 - 3:31]

Ever since his AEW arrival, Punk has been the company's crown jewel as he won the world title twice.

However, on September 4th All Out media scrum, his anti-establishment side seemingly reappeared when he took shots at The Elite, Hangman Page and Colt Cabana.

The former WWE Champion even intervened in Tony Khan's clarification of the Cabana issue, which left many people surprised.

What do you think of the comparisons between AEW star CM Punk and WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin? Sound off in the comments section below.

