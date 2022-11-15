Create

Wrestling veteran is convinced Vince McMahon would have increased salaries for ideation around current booking of top AEW star

By Adrian Carl Nicodemus
Modified Nov 15, 2022 07:46 AM IST
A wrestling veteran talked about how Vince McMahon would
Vince McMahon is the former CEO of WWE

Wrestling Veteran Jim Cornette claimed that if the idea of how to book top AEW star Wardlow was pitched to Vince McMahon, the former WWE Chairman would've given a pay raise.

Mr. Mayhem became popular with fans during his feud against Maxwell Jacob Friedman. Wardlow was a henchman for MJF. However, the latter's antics and disrespect did not sit well with the Wardog. This led to a lengthy feud between the two men. During the feud, the TNT Champion was seen decimating security guards week after week.

Speaking on the latest installment of The Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran cited Wardlow as one of the wrestlers who were over but suddenly dipped.

He said that if the security guard pitch were presented to McMahon, the former WWE Chairman would've given the one who conceptualized it a salary increase because of a good rib.

"If you'd have pitched that [security guards vs Wardlow] to Vince McMahon, he would have loved it and probably gave you a raise because of the good rib. Good rib pal," Cornette said. [5:00 - 5:09]

Check out the video below:

youtube-cover

Following the culmination of his feud against MJF, he went on to win the TNT Title from Scorpio Sky.

AEW star Wardlow might have met his perfect match

Last week on Dynamite, the TNT Champion successfully defended his title against Ari Daivari. After the match, Wardlow quickly called out Powerhouse Hobbs. Mr. Mayhem stated that the title will always belong to him and boldly claimed to win every championship in AEW.

This seemingly irked his ally Samoa Joe, who immediately clobbered him from behind to end their short alliance known as WarJoe. The latter then put Wardlow on his Coquina Clutch to send a message to Hobbs.

.@SamoaJoe what are you doing?!! 😱 #AEWDynamite https://t.co/1nAKgAluUq

The Samoan Submission Machine will appear this week on the go-home edition of AEW Dynamite before Full Gear. It will be interesting to see how he will address his recent actions on Wardlow.

Please credit The Jim Cornette Experience and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Edited by Debottam Saha
