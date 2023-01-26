Wrestling veteran details how he would strategize CM Punk's potential WWE return at Royal Rumble (Exclusive)

CM Punk's future in professional wrestling is still unclear. Hall of Famer Teddy Long shared his idea on how the Straight Edge Savior should make his return to WWE.

The self-proclaimed Best in the World has not been seen on AEW television since the All Out pay-per-view. He was suspended from the promotion following a rant and physical altercation with The Elite after the post-show media scrum.

Since then, the wrestling world has wanted CM Punk to either return to the promotion or jump ship and show up in WWE. According to Teddy Long, this Saturday is the perfect time for him to return.

The 35th edition of the WWE Royal Rumble premium live event is set to take place this Saturday. One of the major matches of the event is the 30-Men Royal Rumble match.

During the latest edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long shared his thoughts on how CM Punk should make his return. Long wanted Punk not to be a surprise but instead just show up at the event.

“Well, I look at it different. I’d like for him not to be a surprise. I’d like for him, that’s all of a sudden and f*** there he is," Teddy Long said. [25:33 - 25:40]

The Hall of Famer also believed that Punk's arrival would increase fans' interest in the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW as well.

"Now you got something to go right into Monday Night RAW with. You come right out of that and you go right into RAW and you got ‘em hooked now. And they are waiting to see if when he comes out on RAW what’s going to happen right there. I leave it a mystery man, and give that big shock. You got ‘em. Now Monday Night RAW they’re hooked, they are waiting on him,” he added. [25:41 - 25:58]

BT Sports teased former NJPW World Champion Jay White to enter the WWE Royal Rumble

Earlier tonight on Twitter, the 'WWE on BT Sport' account shared five bold predictions for the Men's Rumble match. One of the predictions was the debut of Jay White.

They also predicted The Rock winning the Men's Rumble match and challenging Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

Do you think CM Punk will make his return to the Stamford-based promotion at the Royal Rumble? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

