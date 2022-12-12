Wrestling veteran explains what top AEW star needs to learn from Roman Reigns' faction members in WWE

A major AEW star needs to learn one thing from Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns' fellow Bloodline members the Usos, according to Disco Inferno.

Speaking on the Keepin' it 100 podcast, Disco Inferno stated that Bowens is a great talent but needs to learn how to slap his thighs without making it obvious. He pointed to Roman Reigns' cousins as ones to learn from.

"This [The Acclaimed vs FTR] was a good match. And like I said bro, this Bowens kid is a very, very good worker and I would just tell him just to stop slapping the thighs. (...) Some of them, like if you watch the Usos, they slap their thighs, but they don't slap, they do a short, like, you know, they hide it. (...) You're doing a bunch of moves and everything, then you're kicking the guy and going like that, like slapping your thigh in the middle of the side," Disco Inferno said. (33:00 - 33:50)

You can check out the video below:

Anthony Bowens recently won the AEW Tag Team Titles alongside Max Caster. The Acclaimed defeated Swerve In Our Glory on the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite. On the most recent episode of Dynamite, the champions successfully retained their belts against FTR in the main event.

Roman Reigns could face The Rock at WrestleMania 39

Roman Reigns is on a historic run as the face of WWE. He has been the world champion for over two years. In that time, he has defeated some of the biggest names in wrestling history, namely Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, Daniel Bryan and Edge.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps WWE are reportedly discussing having Roman Reigns working both nights of WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood.



Taking into consideration that we’re still in December, curious to get the general consensus…we down with that idea?



A good or bad move 🤔🤔🤔 WWE are reportedly discussing having Roman Reigns working both nights of WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood.Taking into consideration that we’re still in December, curious to get the general consensus…we down with that idea?A good or bad move 🤔🤔🤔 https://t.co/QyWdKyBvzn

Fans have been wondering who the Tribal Chief will face at the upcoming Showcase of the Immortals. The Rock has been rumored to be interested in returning to wrestling and there would be no match bigger than against the Head of the Table, Roman Reigns.

A potential clash between the two would be the biggest blockbuster match WWE could possibly book.

Do you think the Brahma Bull will return to WWE? Let us know in the comments.

Did an upcoming star just challenge Seth Rollins here?

Poll : 0 votes