"It's wrestling, imagine that" - Wrestling veteran heaps praise on recent CM Punk and MJF segment

Former WWE manager and wrestling veteran Jim Cornette has shown his appreciation for the recent segment on AEW Dynamite, where CM Punk challenged MJF to a Dog Collar match at the Revolution pay-per-view on March 6.

The feud between Punk and MJF has been heating up for many months. The latest twist came on the February 2 edition of Dynamite, where MJF picked up a victory over CM Punk in the Second City Saint's hometown of Chicago, Illinois.

A week later, Punk won a tag team match against FTR with the help of Jon Moxley, guaranteeing himself a rematch against the "Salt of the Earth". Punk could pick where and when the match would take place and also what it would entail.

The segment where Punk challenged MJF to a Dog Collar match was praised by Jim Cornette on the most recent edition of the veteran's podcast, "The Jim Cornette Experience."

“This worked, it made sense, now we want to see Punk and MJF, dog collar match where he’s going to leave MJF’s blood all over the ring on the pay-per-view. It’s wrestling, imagine that!” Cornette said.

Never one to mince his words, Cornette still managed to sneak in a little bit of shade towards AEW by comparing the success of this Punk/MJF feud to the recent feud between Hangman Page and Lance Archer.

“That was a good segment. It didn’t go too long, it was good at this point for MJF to be speechless because he never has been, Punk set the f****** stipulation up, it makes sense; you understand where it came from. Not like a Texas Death match that’s not really a Texas Death match to start a rivalry that’s not really a rivalry for a world title from a champion who’s not really a champion,” said Cornette.

CM Punk vs. MJF will be the second Dog Collar match in AEW history

The promo from CM Punk referenced the legendary Dog Collar match from the inaugural Starrcade event in 1983 between Roddy Piper and Greg Valentine. This also isn't the first time a Dog Collar match will happen in AEW.

It was in October 2020 where AEW invited Valentine to witness the first Dog Collar match in AEW history between the late Mr. Brodie Lee and Cody Rhodes for the AEW TNT Championship.

The match was highly praised by fans and critics alike. However, it now holds a rather bittersweet place in the hearts of wrestling fans as it turned out to be the final match of Brodie Lee's career before his untimely death in December 2020.

