Wrestling veteran hesitates to talk about Ricochet; claims the onus is on AEW to utilize him better (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Teddy Long recently spoke about Ricochet's maiden outing for AEW. The 35-year-old star debuted at All In London this past weekend.

The star showed up at All In to participate in the Casino Gauntlet Match. The Human Highlight Reel dazzled the AEW faithful with some scintillating moves. However, he could not pick up the win in his debut outing for Tony Khan's promotion.

During the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long shared his thoughts on Ricochet's AEW debut. The veteran refrained from commenting on Ricochet's performance, as he didn't watch the show. However, he showered praise on the former Intercontinental Champion. The 76-year-old added that the high-flyer could showcase his true potential if the company correctly booked the latter.

"Well, I don't know, and I don't want to speak on it. The reason why is because I don't watch it. I don't wanna say something that I don't know what I'm talking about. I like Ricochet; he's a great talent. If they use him right, I think that could be a good thing," he said. [From 2:38 onwards]

During the same discussion, the WWE Hall of Famer claimed that although he doesn't watch AEW, he wanted the best for them and congratulated the promotion for a successful outing in London.

"Like I said, the pay-per-view they just had, they knocked it out of the park. Well, congratulations to them. As long as they are doing something that's right, then I'm for that. So I got nothing against them; it ain't that I don't like them. It's just some of the stuff they do; I don't think it's right, and I don't watch it," he added. [From 2:58 onwards]

Meanwhile, Ricochet is scheduled to face Kyle Fletcher on this week's Wednesday Night Dynamite. The show will emanate from the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois.

