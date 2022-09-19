"Wasted a lot of time" - Wrestling veteran holds Tony Khan responsible for botching 5-time WWE Champion's run in AEW (Exclusive)

Former WWE Spanish announcer Hugo Savinovich claimed that Tony Khan should be held responsible for mishandling CM Punk's current stint in AEW.

The Second City Saint has won the AEW World Championship twice so far in his one-year run with the company. Unfortunately, both of those combined reigns were relatively short due to injuries.

However, on September 4th after reclaiming the world title for the second time, Punk had a meltdown of epic proportions during the All Out media scrum. He called out various names such as Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and AEW's Executive Vice Presidents The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks), with a bewildered Khan sitting right beside him.

During an exclusive interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Savinovich said he believes that Khan didn't do a good job of utilizing Punk. The 63-year old added that the latter's return was underwhelming and that it wasted a lot of time.

"I believe that he did not do a good job. Tony Khan and AEW did not do a good job and right now when he's checking what we're doing, Tony.... he probably wants to strangle me. But, I believe that if he would have done it right, im not saying that this thing wouldn't have happened. But, I think that frustrations in athletes happen when you don't succeed and you know that you could succeed and he didn't... he, Tony Khan and his people did not do a good job on CM Punk's return. Wasted a lot of time," Savinovich said. [5:23 - 5:59]

CM Punk suffered a tricep injury during his world title match against Jon Moxley in the main event of the All Out pay-per-view. He has since gone through surgery a few weeks ago and his recovery time will run from six to eight months.

Hugo Savinovich maintained that CM Punk's current stint was mishandled by AEW

In the same interview, former WWE Spanish commentator Hugo Savinovich doubled down on his thoughts that CM Punk has had an underwhelming run in AEW so far.

"And what's been reported is that he had already told somebody like before that press conference like 'Hey, check that out.' So even for a guy like me, that loves CM Punk, and I believe that he was never used to his maximum capacity. A lot of people and boys would say 'Are you F****ng crazy, Hugo?' You got ego and all of that but I think that that ego should have had been part of that storyline. And even now, what you know, we know he got operated on and all that and maybe eight months out."

For now, it will be interesting to see if Punk will ever make a comeback to the Jacksonville-based promotion's squared circle even after the events that took place on September 4.

