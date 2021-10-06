"He's the size of a small child" – Jim Cornette isn't a fan of new AEW star

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently spoke about AEW star Lio Rush on his podcast The Experience.

Cornette slammed Rush's recent promo where he introduced his new character to fans known as the Leverage Buyout Rush, or LBO Rush.

AEW recently signed Lio Rush to their roster, and fans have given mixed reactions to the news. This is Lio's second stint with the company, as his first stint only lasted for a match at Double or Nothing pay-per-view in 2021.

After suffering an injury during the match, Rush decided to retire. Therefore, his decision to come out of retirement and re-sign with AEW has left the fans confused.

AEW recently posted a teaser video of Lio Rush's return. The former WWE Sstar delivered a promo explaining his new role in Tony Khan's brand.

Former wrestling manager Jim Cornette wasn't happy with the promo. Cornette said that Lio would've been the hottest thing in the wrestling industry if he chose a manager role in AEW. Cornette also mocked Rush by pointing out the number of times he has retired from pro-wrestling.

Here's what Jim Cornette said about Lio Rush:

"He has retired at least twice right from wrestling. Every time he gets fired, or he gets hurt, he retires. Now he is back signed with another company. It's not like there’s been popular demand or an outcry from the populace of the country. But he’s unretired more than Terry Funk did. And now, apparently, he's rich, he’s made money on investments, he’s made money on leveraged buyouts and he’s now Leveraged Buyout Rush, L.B.O Rush. So we are expected to believe that this mental case is the Wolf of Wall Street. If they had made him a manager, he would have been the hottest thing in the world, but he insists on wrestling and it's embarrassing because he’s the size of a small child," said Jim Cornette.

Why does Jim Cornette consider Lio Rush a better Manager than wrestler?

Lio Rush is someone who has great mic skills. This was evident during his WWE stint. Lio teamed up with Bobby Lashley and was introduced as his manager.

The former WWE star received great praise from the wrestling world, including Jim Cornette, as he was phenomenal in his role. After that, Rush turned his attention to becoming a wrestler and was part of the NXT roster for quite some months.

Also Read

But, The Man of the Hour wasn't able to recreate the success he had as a manager. So it doesn't come as a surprise to fans to see Jim Cornette lambasting Rush for being a wrestler rather than a manager in AEW.

Lio's addition is a huge coup for AEW if they can find a way to use him suitably. It looks like Rush will be joining the roster as a wrestler, and fans feel he won't increase the quality of the current roster and may end up being sidelined by other talented wrestlers.

AEW has a new giant. His name is Satnam Singh. And he spoke to Sportskeeda right here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh