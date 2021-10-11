"It's like there are no other human beings in the building" – Jim Cornette on multiple mistakes AEW made during recent backstage segment

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette is not happy with AEW and their storytelling of the recent backstage beat down involving Darby Allin and The Pinnacle.

MJF and his friends from The Pinnacle faction emerged from a limo wearing black masks and viciously assaulted Darby Allin.

Allin was giving an interview when the incident happened. Shawn Spears was the one who hit the first blow. Spears went on to grab the camera and shot the whole beat down himself. In the end, MJF showed up wearing the mask and choked Allin with his skateboard.

Former wrestling manager Jim Cornette wasn't impressed with the whole segment. He reviewed this week's AEW Dynamite on The Jim Cornette Experience podcast.

Cornette was baffled by the fact that there wasn't a single guy who came forward to stop the assault. He was also disappointed with the fact that another cameraman, apart from Shawn Spears, was there.

"Spears steals the camera and puts it on his own shoulder and starts shooting the attack on Darby Allin as the other guys get out of the limo. You know what was the matter with that? When he took the camera from the cameraman and put it on his own shoulder, they switched to a different camera shot of another cameraman right behind that guy. They beat up Darby Allin and they run him into the wall and stop signs, and power bombs him and nobody...not only nobody tries to help...Nobody even calls out or alerts that there is a fight. It's like there are no other human beings in the building except Darby Allin, the people in Ski mask beating up Allin and the cameraman that is still shooting them," said Jim Cornette.

The rivalry between Allin and MJF is getting more intense as the days pass by. Fans are expecting Allin to avenge MJF in the upcoming episodes of AEW.

Jim Cornette also slammed AEW for cutting entrances for their opening match at Dynamite

AEW opened their Dynamite show this week straight to the ring with all the 8 stars. Cornette wasn't happy and stated it was a mistake due to inexperience.

He added that WWE and Vince McMahon would've never opted for such a move. However, AEW did make a mention of this issue before the match. They tweeted a poster saying they would be streaming the entrance of the stars on social media.

"I know why they do this because I can hear it as plain as day, an inexperienced booker would say this to inexperienced assistants, 'Hey we want to have as much time for this match as possible, so we're going to eliminate the entrances and just start in the ring.' Do you know what Vince McMahon and the WWE, no matter what, have almost never done in their lives? Start a match in the ring with no entrances," said Jim Cornette.

Wrestling fans watching from home would have been disappointed with AEW for cutting the entrances, especially with the theme scores of popular stars such as Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson.

However, fans would've forgotten about their slight worries after watching the performance that the stars in the ring showcased.

Also Read

What do you think about Jim Cornette's review of the backstage segment including Allin and MJF? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

What happened when AEW's new giant met The Great Khali? Click here to find out.

Edited by Abhinav Singh