"She is an absolute goddess" - Wrestling veteran lavishes praise on AEW's Jade Cargill (Exclusive)

Jade Cargill defended the AEW TBS Championship against Julia Hart on last night's episode of Rampage. Despite a valiant effort from Hart, Cargill took her down with a pump kick and hit her with the Jaded to pick up the win in a matter of minutes.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's SmackTalk, wrestling veteran Kenny Bolin reviewed this week's AEW Rampage and discussed his thoughts on the reigning and defending TBS Champion. Bolin said that he was a big fan of Cargill and saw a bright future ahead for her in All Elite Wrestling:

"She is an absolute goddess. My god. I haven't got to see a lot of her matches so I don't have much to judge there. I haven't got to see her wrestle any of the top talent yet but the look is certainly there.

"Who walks to the ring and looks better and any more impressive than Jade Cargill? I'm very impressed with her. I think bigger things are coming for her," said Bolin. [1:04:30 to 1:06:27]

Jade Cargill is 26-0 in AEW

Cargill is still undefeated in AEW and now has a 26-0 record. Since making her in-ring debut alongside Shaquille O'Neal against Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet, Cargill has only moved up the ladder in the AEW Women's Division.

Cargill won the TBS title tournament to be crowned the first TBS Champion in AEW history, beating several notable names along the way including Thunder Rosa and Ruby Soho. Since winning the title, Cargill has successfully defended the title against the likes of Anna Jay and most recently Julia Hart on last night's episode of AEW Rampage.

