Wrestling veteran points out major AEW flaw following The Rock and Cody Rhodes' brutal RAW segment

A former WCW veteran pointed out a major issue with the AEW product while sharing his thoughts on the recent episode of RAW, where The Rock made Cody Rhodes bleed on TV. The veteran in question is Konnan.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, The Rock made his surprise appearance, as he confronted Cody Rhodes during the opening segment. The Great One also whispered something in Cody's ear. Towards the end of the show, Rock once again attacked Cody backstage and beat him senseless.

Rhodes was taken out of the arena, and he was also bleeding at the end of the episode. The Brahma Bull also painted Cody's blood on Mama Rhodes' belt, as promised. While it was a great brutal segment, it also reminded the former WCW veteran, Konnan of a major flaw with AEW.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL podcast recently, Konnan explained how the blood segment between Rock and Cody was more effective than AEW showing blood almost every week. Here is what the veteran said:

"It looked great because, and I'm not hating just stating. Unlike AEW that they would do it every week sometimes for no reason whatsoever. This had a purpose, this had a reason, this had a purpose and it was effective. [6:19-6:34]

The Rock and Cody Rhodes could confront each other again on RAW this week

After the events last Monday, both The Rock and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, are advertised to appear on the upcoming episode of RAW.

Therefore, fans could expect The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes, to get his redemption on Rock and The Bloodline, as he would be joined by his tag team partner for WrestleMania 40 Night 1, Seth "Freakin" Rollins.

Moreover, Cody is set to headline both nights of WrestleMania 40, as he would be in the tag match against Rock and Roman on Night 1 and a singles match with Roman on Night 2. and it remains to be seen what transpires between The Bloodline and Cody/Seth during the go-home episode of RAW.

