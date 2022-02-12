"The kid has got a different look and attitude" - Former WWE manager lavishes praise on AEW's booking of Hook (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell is pleased with the manner Hook has been booked into AEW so far, explaining why he doesn't have to sell in his matches for the foreseeable future.

The Team Taz member was in action on this week's AEW Rampage, defeating QT Marshall's student Blake Li in a squash match. The win marked Hook's fifth consecutive victory in All Elite Wrestling, debuting on the December 10th episode of Rampage and defeating Feugo Del Sol.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell praised Hook's booking in AEW, explaining the crowd reactions he's receiving are a testament to his fan connection. Furthermore, the former WWE manager also stated that the youngster has a great "attitude."

"They are doing the right stuff with him (Hook), and the crowd is right there because they want to be there because they like the kid. The kid has got a different look and attitude. They know he knows what he's doing," said Dutch Mantell.

Check out the full review of this week's episodes of Rampage and SmackDown in the video below:

Dutch Mantell on why Hook doesn't need to sell in AEW

The wrestling veteran also explained that AEW should continue booking Hook in squash matches, where he doesn't have to sell for a few more weeks.

In closing, Mantell added that when a genuine heel competes with him, the fans will firmly be in Hook's support as the crowd loves his no-nonsense character.

"He has got a lot of great moves in the ring, I don't know what it'll be like when he'll have to sell a little bit, but he's not at that point yet. He doesn't need to sell right now. And that is the kind of guy the crowd loves, and when you have a heel do something to him, that's when fans respond because they care about Hook," said Mantell. (From 1:05:08 - 1:06:04)

ftw @OfficialTAZ Footwork, athleticism, technique, intensity & years of training.

Very proud :)



Footwork, athleticism, technique, intensity & years of training. Very proud :) https://t.co/NqNB6v3Iro

Hook seems on course to clash with QT Marshall soon, a feud that has been developing for quite a few weeks now. The youngster is widely expected to defeat the veteran performer whenever they meet inside the squared circle.

Do you agree with Dutch Mantell's assessment of Hook's booking in All Elite Wrestling? Sound off in the comments section below.

Also Read Article Continues below

If you use any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda.

Edited by Angana Roy