"The most professionally he's handled anything" - Wrestling veteran praises Tony Khan for his handling of Jeff Hardy's arrest

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette has weighed in with his thoughts on the recent statement released on behalf of AEW president Tony Khan regarding Jeff Hardy's recent arrest.

The fan-favorite was arrested on June 13th in Florida on charges of driving with a suspended/provoked license and driving under the influence. He was jailed on the same day but released when his bond of $3,500 was posted.

The following day, a statement was released by Tony Khan regarding Hardy's position in the company. The statement stated that Jeff would be suspended without pay, and he wouldn't be able to return to the company until he gets treatment and maintains his sobrity.

Speaking on the latest episode of the "Drive-Thru," Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on the statement, and in a rare case of praise, Cornette thought the situation was handled well.

“Well that’s probably the most professionally he’s handled anything yet," said Cornette. "So good for Tony [Khan] and good for Jeff [Hardy] for being open for it at this point. It’s probably how he got asked also, I can see Tony Khan asking somebody to do something more nicely than John Laurinaitis.” [1:26-1:44].

There is no official timeframe on when Hardy will return to the ring, but the wrestling world is eager to see him get healthy and return to action as soon as possible.

Jeff Hardy would have competed in a title match had he not been arrested

One of the most frustrating things about the situation with Jeff Hardy is the fact that the former WWE Champion was about to make history with his brother Matt.

On the "Road Rager" edition of Dynamite, The Hardys were scheduled to face The Young Bucks and the Jurassic Express in a triple threat ladder match for the AEW World Tag Team Championships. At one point, The Hardys were reportedly set to win the gold before the plans changed.

Instead, The Young Bucks came out on top and became the first ever two-time AEW World Tag Team Champions. But will The Hardys eventually climb back into the title picture? Stay tuned to AEW TV to see how the action plays out.

