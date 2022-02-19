"I don't see that happening" - Wrestling veteran reveals how WWE could treat Cody Rhodes if he returns following AEW exit (Exclusive)

Former WWE veteran Dutch Mantell has explained how the company could treat Cody Rhodes following his recent AEW exit.

During his time with All Elite Wrestling, Rhodes was one of the biggest aspects of the promotion. The former WWE star has been quite influential in the build-up of AEW, alongside The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and co.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell claimed that Cody Rhodes could be a viable property for WWE once he returns to the company, as he will be fresh again. However, Mantell personally doesn't see it happening.

"When he gets back in WWE, he's going to be fresh again. If they handle him right, they may have a viable property. I don't see that happening but they could have, you see what I mean?" - said Dutch Mantell. [28:39-28:54]

Vince Russo believes that Brandi and Cody Rhodes received a lot of negativity due to Rhodes to the Top

Vince Russo believes that the negativity towards Brandi and Cody Rhodes started with their show, Rhodes to the Top.

During Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of The Bro Show, Russo added that he watched the show on a regular basis and hoped that it was an angle, as Brandi and Cody came across as two of the most unlikable people he had ever seen in his life.

"This all started, the negativity towards Cody [and Brandi], with Rhodes to the Top. Because I'm telling you, something bro, hear me out. I was watching that show every week and I was saying to myself, 'I hope you guys are working an angle because you are coming across as two of the most unlikeable people I have ever seen in my life, I'm dead serious bro.' It was about the money, the house, the lifestyle," said Vince Russo. [21:12-21:49]

As things stand, Cody is yet to make his WWE return officially. However, reports have strongly suggested that the former Intercontinental Champion could be on his way back to the company in the near future.

