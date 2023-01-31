Wrestling veteran says AEW is giving 33-year-old star the "Cody Rhodes treatment"

Cody Rhodes dominated wrestling headlines this past weekend as the former AEW EVP won the Royal Rumble match. It's clear Triple H's regime views him as a big deal, as evidenced by his win at Rumble. Disco Inferno reckons AEW is trying to replicate a similar build with Adam Cole.

Adam Cole departed WWE for AEW in 2021. Since debuting at All Out, he has worked alongside The Elite - named The Undisputed Elite while he was the leader - challenging for the world title twice and winning the inaugural Owen Hart Cup.

After suffering a severe concussion during Forbidden Door last year, he finally returned earlier this month. He is yet to return to the ring, despite announcing he has been medically cleared and cutting promos in his appearances.

Disco Inferno noted the investment in Cole's return during Keepin' it 100. He opined that AEW attempted to emulate Cody Rhodes' build within WWE.

"They're really investing in Adam Cole coming back. They're giving him like the Cody Rhodes treatment," Disco Inferno said. [23:15-23:20]

Adam Cole has unfinished business with The Young Bucks in AEW

As mentioned briefly, Cole joined The Elite in 2021 as he debuted in the promotion.

He assumed leadership of the faction as Kenny Omega took a hiatus following Full Gear 2021. After adding his former Undisputed Era stablemates, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish, to the faction, it became better known as The Undisputed Elite.

The merging of the two entities proved to be too much, however, as the undisputed section of the group turned on The Young Bucks in August last year.

It was Adam Cole's last appearance before returning earlier this month. So naturally, he has unfinished business with the now-Trios Tag Champions.

With Omega making his return while Cole was away, too, there is an added layer to any prospective feud.

