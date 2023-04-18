Wrestling veteran says AEW segment "lost the plot" after Sting namedropped WWE RAW Superstar

The latest episode of AEW Dynamite featured an explosive segment that left wrestling veteran Jim Cornette feeling underwhelmed.

The segment saw Hall of Famer Sting make a surprise appearance and confront MJF for disrespecting his protégé Darby Allin. However, things took a heated turn when The Icon dropped a bombshell by mentioning WWE RAW Superstar Cody Rhodes and asking The Salt of the Earth to stop talking about the "Cody Daycare Issue," which angered him.

On the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran discussed Sting's mention of Cody Rhodes during the segment with MJF.

Jim Cornette expressed that he believed the segment went in the wrong direction and lost focus on the key moment between MJF and Darby.

"It didn't need to go that direction... completely lost the plot, lost the moment of MJF and Darby, and it's become Sting bringing up that Cody's gone as a way to make a mockery of MJF and take the heat off of him, he just built," Cornette said. [7:23 - 7:44]

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette slams the AEW segment

During the same episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette was asked if it was a wise decision for AEW to bring Cody Rhodes' name into the segment.

Cornette pointed out that AEW had been building a story around MJF becoming his own man, but the mention of The American Nightmare's name reminded everyone of his accomplishments.

"Cody, the guy who left, the guy who was MJF's mentor. They were already starting to tell it - that MJF came out from under Cody's influence and became his own guy. And eventually, MJF would have decisively beaten Cody. But now you've reminded them that, well, the guy that left was just in the main event of WrestleMania, facing the biggest star in the business for the biggest title. And meanwhile, his former protege is over here, he's the World Champion of this company," Cornette said.

The veteran also criticized the fact that the former WCW Champion was speaking for someone who wanted to challenge for the world championship.

"Where the guy that used to be the champion in WCW 30 years ago is talking for the f**king guy that wants to challenge for it." [10:44 - 11:29]

It remains to be seen how this feud between the four pillars of AEW will progress in the coming weeks.

What are your thoughts on Sting namedropping Cody Rhodes on Dynamite? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

