"He was brutal on the mic" - Wrestling veteran slams Blackpool Combat Club member's promo on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

WCW veteran Konnan has criticized Wheeler Yuta following his AEW Dynamite segment with Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF).

The two stars had a heated exchange of words on last week's show, followed by a brutal assault by Friedman. Speaking on Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL, Konnan stated that initially, he did not recognize Yuta because of his beard.

The 58-year-old further praised the Poker Chip holder for "carrying" the segment. He even felt that The Blackpool Combat Club member was "brutal" on the mic and did not hit the mark with his promo.

"When I first saw Yuta with the beard I wasn't sure who he was. I think they don't want him to look like a high school student or very young. First when I saw him I thought he was maybe the company accountant or the yoga instructor. I disagree with you, I thought he was brutal on the mic and I thought MJF made it worse by pointing it out and burying him. You gotta love the Salt of the Earth. As usual, MJF carried it, I thought this guy [Yuta] was brutal on the mic," said Konnan. [19:09 - 19:43]

Jon Moxley became a three-time AEW World Champion at Dynamite: Grand Slam

At Dynamite: Grand Slam, Jon Moxley became a three-time AEW World Champion by defeating Bryan Danielson in the show's main event.

This was the second time Moxley and Danielson have crossed paths with each other this year. The two men previously met at Revolution 2022, where the current champion walked away victorious.

He is now expected to feud with MJF, who has earned himself a shot at the AEW World Championship by winning the Casino Ladder Match at All Out. However, before crossing paths with Friedman, The Death Rider will face Bullet Club's Juice Robinson on Dynamite.

Moxley is also scheduled to defend his title against Hangman Adam Page after the former champion won the Golden Ticket Battle Royal on Rampage: Grand Slam.

Please credit Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.

Why doesn't Finn Balor turn into the demon anymore? A former WWE writer explains here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far