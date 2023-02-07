Wrestling veteran slams Jon Moxley following "bad work" on AEW Dynamite

As both a former WWE and three-time AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley can easily be considered one of wrestling's top stars today. However, after making an abundantly clear error during last week's Dynamite, Disco Inferno has slammed the Purveyor of Violence for what he described as bad work.

Moxley battled Hangman Page during the Wednesday night flagship, in the third battle of their saga. After Mox defeated him last year via referee stoppage following a severe concussion, Page leveled the scores with a victory in January.

Ever the ambitious one, Hangman then made it his mission to defeat Mox in his home state of Ohio last week. The latter eventually rolled Page up to get the pinfall win after a brutal and bloody battle.

During the bout, it was abundantly clear to the audience watching on TV that Mox had 'bladed' to draw blood. Disco Inferno remarked on the moment during Keepin' it 100, opining that it was "bad work" from the former WWE star as he seemingly did not attempt to hide the blade.

"Bro, let me tell you something, that's bad work because you're trying to sell this bloody battle and everything and in the middle of it you just right in front of everybody [blade yourself]," Disco Inferno said. (6:48-6:57)

Check out the full clip below:

Jon Moxley will return to a major non-AEW event this year

The three-time AEW Champion will return to GCW's Bloodsport event this year, making his fifth appearance at the event presented by Josh Barnett.

GameChangerWrestling @GCWrestling_



JON MOXLEY returns to GCW on March 30th at BLOODSPORT at The Collective in LA!



Already Signed:

KOTA IBUSHI vs MIKE BAILEY

TIMOTHY THATCHER

JOHNNY BLOODSPORT

+more!



*Tickets for Bloodsport are SOLD OUT!*



Watch LIVE on

Thurs 3/30- 4PM *BLOODSPORT UPDATE*JON MOXLEY returns to GCW on March 30th at BLOODSPORT at The Collective in LA!Already Signed:KOTA IBUSHI vs MIKE BAILEYTIMOTHY THATCHERJOHNNY BLOODSPORT+more!*Tickets for Bloodsport are SOLD OUT!*Watch LIVE on @FiteTV Thurs 3/30- 4PM *BLOODSPORT UPDATE*JON MOXLEY returns to GCW on March 30th at BLOODSPORT at The Collective in LA!Already Signed:KOTA IBUSHI vs MIKE BAILEYTIMOTHY THATCHERJOHNNY BLOODSPORT+more!*Tickets for Bloodsport are SOLD OUT!*Watch LIVE on @FiteTV!Thurs 3/30- 4PM https://t.co/aHBzPfk6j9

Jon Moxley first worked at the event in 2020, where he defeated Chris Dickinson. He returned the following year to defeat Davey Boy Smith Jr. via knockout at Bloodsport 5.

At Bloodsport 6, he faced Josh Barnett himself, losing for the first time at the event via referee decision.

After two more Bloodsport events without the Purveyor of Violence, he returned last year to face fellow former WWE star Biff Busick. He once again secured victory via KO.

Despite being announced for the event, it's unclear who he will face as of yet. The only confirmed bout is Kota Ibushi versus 'Speedball' Mike Bailey.

What did you make of Jon Moxley's AEW Dynamite mishap? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Keepin' it 100 and provide a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Poll : 0 votes