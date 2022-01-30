"That's not what we saw" - Wrestling veteran thinks Sting busted fans' perception about his matches in AEW

TNA veteran Chris Harris believes Sting has recently busted fans' perception of his in-ring limitations in AEW.

The WCW legend has competed in six-man tag and trio matches since joining the promotion in late 2020. Wrestling enthusiasts were under the impression that The Vigilante had been booked in tag matches to reduce his workload. However, Sting wrestled through the majority of his recent bout against The Acclaimed after Darby Allin was taken out early in the match.

While discussing the match on the It's My Wrestling podcast, Chris Harris said that Sting proved everybody's presumption wrong by doing all the in-ring work in his recent match on AEW Dynamite:

"But yeah, if you were ever wondering if they were gonna hide him in the tag team match with Darby and Darby is going to do all the work well that's not what we saw last night (AEW Dynamite),'' said Harris. ''Darby was taken out so Sting did all the work and he hung in there man and he performed and you know, we got we got what we got."

There's no doubt the former WWE Superstar has been performing incredibly well in his matches. However, his recent outing against Bowens and Caster was arguably his best thus far. The Icon made everyone jump out of their seats after he delivered a stage dive on Caster, putting both men crashing down through the table..

What's next for Sting and Darby Allin in AEW?

The Icon and Darby Allin are currently undefeated in the tag team division, with an impressive winning record of 6-0 thus far. The duo appear to have found their next opponent in Andrade, who has been eyeing recruiting Allin as his new assistant.

On Rampage this week, the Mexican star reached out to the former TNT Champion and offered him a contract. However, Allin rejected it which suggests that we might see Andrade vs. either of the face-painted stars down the road.

