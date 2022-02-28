"The reality is..." - Wrestling veteran on if Tony Khan's AEW will ever overtake WWE (Exclusive)

AEW vs. WWE is in full swing. The battle of the two biggest promotions has everyone speculating what will happen next. For wrestling veteran Conrad Thompson, Tony Khan's company is highly unlikely to ever overtake Vince McMahon's global juggernaut.

Conrad Thompson, also known as 'The Podfather' for his contributions to wrestling podcasting, was joined by Riju Dasgupta as part of the panel for the prestigious Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards 2021.

When asked if he felt All Elite Wrestling could ever overtake WWE, Conrad said:

"No, no. I wish I could give you a longer, you know, more verbose answer, but the reality is WWE has such a global footprint and such a head start for decades that it would take so long for AEW to catch up. But I don't think AEW ever intended to dethrone WWE whatever that even means. I think when you start a business, our mission is to make as much money as we can. So if we get to produce a product that we like, we get to employ people that we like working with. And we create revenue for ourselves that exceeds our expectations. Well, that's a win and I think that that's what Tony Khan is doing." [18.30-19.28]

You can check out what Conrad had to say and also catch up on his picks for the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards below:

Conrad Thompson believes AEW is a big success

During the same interview, Conrad stated that from a fan perspective, AEW was a huge success for him.

"Eric Bischoff always says in business, you can be less than you can be better than, or you can be different than. And I don't think AEW is less than, I don't know that they're better than. But I know for sure they're different than. And that's the idea, to create an alternative, and I think they've done that in spades. So to me, AEW is a huge success as a fan because they've given me a real alternative." [20:09-20:34]

WWE has been in business for nearly half a century. It's unlikely that any company will ever touch them in terms of global appeal. Tony Khan has done a lot of things right and hopefully fans will continue to get an amazing product.

