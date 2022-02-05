"Did Tony Khan write that" - Wrestling veteran wonders about the brains behind ex-WWE star's recent AEW promo (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell recently praised the match between Adam Cole and Evil Uno, which went down on AEW Rampage this week. The wrestling veteran also discussed Cole's post-match promo on the show.

On Friday night, the former NXT Champion returned to winning ways after defeating Evil Uno in a short yet entertaining match. Soon after picking up his 10th singles victory, the 32-year-old star delivered a fierce promo in which he reminded everyone of the list of opponents who've become his victims thus far. Cole then revealed his plans to capture the coveted AEW World Championship soon.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell lauded Adam Cole's post-match segment. However, the veteran wondered whether Tony Khan wrote the promo or if the AEW star himself was the brainchild behind it. Regardless of the doubt, Mantell believes Cole was probably the brains behind his promo since he delivered it so passionately.

Furthermore, the former WWE manager said he enjoyed Adam Cole vs. Evil Uno as he felt it was a good setup for the 32-year-old's next potential move in AEW:

"I thought his (Adam Cole) interview was very good. So I'm thinking about his interview, and I said, 'I wonder did Tony Khan write that or did Adam Cole come up with it?' I said Adam Cole because it was a passionate interview. I enjoyed the match. It was a good setup. I liked it," Dutch Mantell said. (1:04:21-1:05:07)

You can check out the entire Smack Talk episode below:

Adam Cole has often faced criticism over his underwhelming booking since jumping ship to AEW last year.

But after the intense promo he cut this week, it looks like bigger things are on the horizon for The Panama City Playboy.

Adam Cole could face 'Hangman' Adam Page at AEW Revolution this year

Recent reports have suggested that the company could be planning to book a high-profile program between Adam Cole and 'Hangman' Adam Page for the world title.

Although the former WWE Superstar has slipped to the second position in the men's rankings, he could claim the top spot if Page defeats number one contender Lance Archer next week. With Revolution right around the corner, Cole might step up and stake his claim to the coveted prize.

What do you make of Dutch Mantell's statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

Also Read Article Continues below

If you use the quote from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

WWE vs. AEW vs. IMPACT - Who were the top performers according to DDP? Find out here.

Edited by Kartik Arry

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see a match between Hangman Page and Adam Cole? Yes No 6 votes so far