×
Create
Notifications

"Did Tony Khan write that" - Wrestling veteran wonders about the brains behind ex-WWE star's recent AEW promo (Exclusive)

Tony Khan (left); AEW logo (right)
Tony Khan (left); AEW logo (right)
Sidharth Sachdeva
SENIOR ANALYST
comments icon 1
Modified Feb 05, 2022 07:25 PM IST
News

Dutch Mantell recently praised the match between Adam Cole and Evil Uno, which went down on AEW Rampage this week. The wrestling veteran also discussed Cole's post-match promo on the show.

On Friday night, the former NXT Champion returned to winning ways after defeating Evil Uno in a short yet entertaining match. Soon after picking up his 10th singles victory, the 32-year-old star delivered a fierce promo in which he reminded everyone of the list of opponents who've become his victims thus far. Cole then revealed his plans to capture the coveted AEW World Championship soon.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell lauded Adam Cole's post-match segment. However, the veteran wondered whether Tony Khan wrote the promo or if the AEW star himself was the brainchild behind it. Regardless of the doubt, Mantell believes Cole was probably the brains behind his promo since he delivered it so passionately.

Furthermore, the former WWE manager said he enjoyed Adam Cole vs. Evil Uno as he felt it was a good setup for the 32-year-old's next potential move in AEW:

"I thought his (Adam Cole) interview was very good. So I'm thinking about his interview, and I said, 'I wonder did Tony Khan write that or did Adam Cole come up with it?' I said Adam Cole because it was a passionate interview. I enjoyed the match. It was a good setup. I liked it," Dutch Mantell said. (1:04:21-1:05:07)

You can check out the entire Smack Talk episode below:

Adam Cole has often faced criticism over his underwhelming booking since jumping ship to AEW last year.

But after the intense promo he cut this week, it looks like bigger things are on the horizon for The Panama City Playboy.

Adam Cole could face 'Hangman' Adam Page at AEW Revolution this year

Having a believable challenger like Adam Cole will be the boost Hangman Page’s title reign desperately needs. #AEWRampage https://t.co/kaaSS0wSFY

Recent reports have suggested that the company could be planning to book a high-profile program between Adam Cole and 'Hangman' Adam Page for the world title.

Although the former WWE Superstar has slipped to the second position in the men's rankings, he could claim the top spot if Page defeats number one contender Lance Archer next week. With Revolution right around the corner, Cole might step up and stake his claim to the coveted prize.

What do you make of Dutch Mantell's statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

If you use the quote from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

WWE vs. AEW vs. IMPACT - Who were the top performers according to DDP? Find out here.

Edited by Kartik Arry
comments icon 1
live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Would you like to see a match between Hangman Page and Adam Cole?

Yes

No

comments icon1 comment

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी