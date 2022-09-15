"Pineapple Pizza Tony (Khan)?" - Wrestling world erupts to AEW President's reaction to recent debut on Dynamite

Tony Khan has reacted to viral independent wrestler Luigi Primo's debut on this week's AEW Dynamite, and fans have had some interesting responses.

Primo has become one of the fastest-rising indie wrestlers, courtesy of his unique 'pizza-maker' gimmick. He even flips the pizza while competing in a match.

During a backstage segment on Dynamite, he was set to be interviewed by Alex Marvez before Ethan Page took him out with a kick. Primo never really got the chance to speak as All Ego challenged Danhausen to a match on Rampage.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW



Tune in NOW to Since #AllEgo Ethan Page's goal is to be the King of The Atlantic, he finds it fitting to take on the "Jester" of AEW!Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS Since #AllEgo Ethan Page's goal is to be the King of The Atlantic, he finds it fitting to take on the "Jester" of AEW! Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS https://t.co/RSK7JY2WMl

Taking to Twitter, All Elite President Tony Khan reacted to Primo's debut by simply tweeting out, 'I like the pizza.'Responding to his tweet, fans questioned if the AEW President likes pineapple pizza and came up with interesting responses.

Twitter user @AllEliteChief also referenced Nick Gage when he used a pizza cutter during his match against Chris Jericho on Dynamite.

Check out the Twitter reactions:

Rhett @dialmformovies

For me its an absolute yes. @TonyKhan But the question is Tony, pineapple on pizza or not.For me its an absolute yes. @TonyKhan But the question is Tony, pineapple on pizza or not.For me its an absolute yes.

Superstars Miro and Kip Sabian also reacted to Luigi Primo's debut.

It now remains to be seen if Tony Khan decides to sign another viral wrestler in the form of Primo.

What was your reaction to seeing Luigi on Dynamite? Sound off in the comments below.

Did Vince McMahon view AEW as competition? Get your answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy