"AEW is in Trouble idgaf how much Money Tony Khan's got" - Wrestling world erupts to shockingly low attendance numbers on recent edition of Dynamite

This week's AEW Dynamite featured several top stars from start to finish. However, the attendance for the show seemed quite low.

In reaction to a tweet suggesting that the women's match on this week's show felt awkward, a Twitter user @Dizzy_Hogan posted a photo of numerous empty seats in the arena.

Interestingly enough, the same tweet suggested that the seats were empty while Keith Lee was making his entrance for his World Tag Team Championship Match against The Lucha Brothers.

dizzy_hogan @Dizzy_Hogan @aewbotches Apparently this is the crowd, when Keith Lee came out @aewbotches Apparently this is the crowd, when Keith Lee came out https://t.co/eMQEiv43Td

Fans on Twitter had a field day with the above tweet, as the majority mocked Tony Khan's promotion for not being able to sell out the arena, as well as, criticized the company.

This week's Dynamite started with a huge singles match between Jon Moxley and Sammy Guevara, as the former AEW World Champion qualified for the finals of the World Championship tournament.

The likes of MJF, Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson, and interim AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm were also part of this week's show.

What does AEW have in store for Dynamite Grand Slam?

Next week's Dynamite Grand Slam promises to be one of the biggest shows of 2022. The card will feature numerous title matches and a new World Champion will also be crowned.

Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson will collide in the final of the World Championship Tournament after the title was vacated by CM Punk following All Out.

The World Tag Team Championships will also be on the line with Swerve In Our Glory defending against The Acclaimed in a rematch from All Out. Whereas Toni Storm will defend the Women's Championship in a Fatal Four-Way against Britt Baker, Serena Deeb, and Athena.

PAC will put the All-Atlantic Championship on the line against Orange Cassidy after the latter confronted him during the Buy-In of All Out 2022.

