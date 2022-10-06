"Thinks he’s The Rock?" - Wrestling world erupts to top AEW star imitating the WWE legend during Dynamite segment

Wrestling Twitter has reacted to Swerve Strickland's subtle reference to The Rock during AEW Dynamite.
Tonight's show featured a celebration of "National Scissoring Day" with the Acclaimed and Billy Gunn following their AEW Tag Team Championship win at Dynamite: Grand Slam. Following an impassioned address from Anthony Bowens and Max Caster, one-half of the former tag champs Swerve Strickland confronted the team.
During his promo, he turned his attention to Billy Gunn, whose interference allowed for The Acclaimed to win the tag titles. He closed his words with an extended metaphor, pulling out a physical rock as he explained that rock always beats scissors.
Fans have since reacted to Swerve's double-entendre, targeting the Acclaimed's catchphrase while referencing Gunn's embarrassingly one-sided feud with the Rock.
Several fans caught the reference to the Rock. At the same time, a number also made it clear that they wanted to see the actual rock Swerve had brought to the stage used in their eventual collision.
