Create

"Thinks he’s The Rock?" - Wrestling world erupts to top AEW star imitating the WWE legend during Dynamite segment

AEW
The Rock was seemingly referenced during Dynamite
Max Everett
Max Everett
ANALYST
Modified Oct 06, 2022 09:20 AM IST

Wrestling Twitter has reacted to Swerve Strickland's subtle reference to The Rock during AEW Dynamite.

Tonight's show featured a celebration of "National Scissoring Day" with the Acclaimed and Billy Gunn following their AEW Tag Team Championship win at Dynamite: Grand Slam. Following an impassioned address from Anthony Bowens and Max Caster, one-half of the former tag champs Swerve Strickland confronted the team.

During his promo, he turned his attention to Billy Gunn, whose interference allowed for The Acclaimed to win the tag titles. He closed his words with an extended metaphor, pulling out a physical rock as he explained that rock always beats scissors.

Fans have since reacted to Swerve's double-entendre, targeting the Acclaimed's catchphrase while referencing Gunn's embarrassingly one-sided feud with the Rock.

So… Swerve thinks he’s The Rock? #AEWDynamite
@PhilDL616 I genuinely hope the match ends with Swerve hitting Billy with a rock.
Rock beats scissors. That was good by swerve. #aewdynamite
#AEWDynamiteSwerve with the Rock call back
...did Swerve bring an actual rock with him? #AEWDynamite
Idk if Swerve meant for the rock to be a double entendra for The Rock burying Billy Gunn, but that was solid regardless.
Here is my white rabbit post for #AEWDynamite Billy Gunn said millions and millions, and Swerve has a rock in his pocket.....The Rock to AEW?????
Swerve: But Rock beats scissors every timeThe Rock really ruined Billy Gunn’s entire career with one promo 😭😭😭 #AEWDynamite https://t.co/rQc9B08J8l

Several fans caught the reference to the Rock. At the same time, a number also made it clear that they wanted to see the actual rock Swerve had brought to the stage used in their eventual collision.

What were your thoughts on the segment? Sound off in the comments below.

We asked Evil Uno what's up with Andrade in AEW here.

Edited by Angana Roy

Comments

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...