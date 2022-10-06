"Thinks he’s The Rock?" - Wrestling world erupts to top AEW star imitating the WWE legend during Dynamite segment

Wrestling Twitter has reacted to Swerve Strickland's subtle reference to The Rock during AEW Dynamite.

Tonight's show featured a celebration of "National Scissoring Day" with the Acclaimed and Billy Gunn following their AEW Tag Team Championship win at Dynamite: Grand Slam. Following an impassioned address from Anthony Bowens and Max Caster, one-half of the former tag champs Swerve Strickland confronted the team.

During his promo, he turned his attention to Billy Gunn, whose interference allowed for The Acclaimed to win the tag titles. He closed his words with an extended metaphor, pulling out a physical rock as he explained that rock always beats scissors.

Fans have since reacted to Swerve's double-entendre, targeting the Acclaimed's catchphrase while referencing Gunn's embarrassingly one-sided feud with the Rock.

Mike Provencher @RevilFox @PhilDL616 I genuinely hope the match ends with Swerve hitting Billy with a rock. @PhilDL616 I genuinely hope the match ends with Swerve hitting Billy with a rock.

eddieBOOcetti @eddievercetti #AEWDynamite

Swerve with the Rock call back Swerve with the Rock call back #AEWDynamiteSwerve with the Rock call back

Riley @RockstarSuicide ...did Swerve bring an actual rock with him? #AEWDynamite ...did Swerve bring an actual rock with him? #AEWDynamite

Jarrett Bailey @JBaileyNFL Idk if Swerve meant for the rock to be a double entendra for The Rock burying Billy Gunn, but that was solid regardless. Idk if Swerve meant for the rock to be a double entendra for The Rock burying Billy Gunn, but that was solid regardless.

Krash_Override @Krash_Override



The Rock to AEW????? Here is my white rabbit post for #AEWDynamite Billy Gunn said millions and millions, and Swerve has a rock in his pocket.....The Rock to AEW????? Here is my white rabbit post for #AEWDynamite Billy Gunn said millions and millions, and Swerve has a rock in his pocket.....The Rock to AEW?????

🅰️🅾️ @RULXRAO



The Rock really ruined Billy Gunn’s entire career with one promo #AEWDynamite Swerve: But Rock beats scissors every timeThe Rock really ruined Billy Gunn’s entire career with one promo Swerve: But Rock beats scissors every timeThe Rock really ruined Billy Gunn’s entire career with one promo 😭😭😭 #AEWDynamite https://t.co/rQc9B08J8l

Several fans caught the reference to the Rock. At the same time, a number also made it clear that they wanted to see the actual rock Swerve had brought to the stage used in their eventual collision.

What were your thoughts on the segment? Sound off in the comments below.

