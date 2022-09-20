"Wanted to hate him. It's impossible" - Wrestling world erupts to top AEW star's recent hilarious impression of Jon Moxley

Twitter blew up as AEW star MJF made a Jon Moxley impression in one of his latest interviews.

MJF has possibly set his eyes on the AEW World Championship after returning to the company at All Out. Jon Moxley is scheduled to face Bryan Danielson at the AEW Grand Slam for the world title, and it looks like The Salt on Earth is eagerly waiting to face the winner. In one of his latest promos, MJF slammed the former WWE Superstar for portraying a character in the promotion.

Now, in an interview with MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Friedman acted out the person he believes Moxley is playing. A user on Twitter posted a clip where he does pretty well in his attempt to imitate his possible future opponent.

Wrestling fans quickly took note of the video and praised the Casino Battle Royal winner. Here are the best of the lot.

AEW star MJF says he does not play a character

In the same interview, MJF stated that he is 100 percent original.

He also asked the viewers to verify his statement from the interviewer himself, who is said to know the star very well.

"When MJF steps through the curtain I’m not portraying anybody. I’m me 24/7. And if you don’t believe me you can ask him. [points at Helwani] He’s seen me out and about when there’s not a camera rolling, he knows the deal. I’m always MJF and that’s a fact." (H/T - ITR)

MJF recently introduced his stable called "The Firm" on a recent episode of Dynamite. It will be interesting to see how he gets into the world championship scene after the new champion is crowned at Grand Slam.

