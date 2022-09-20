Create

"Wanted to hate him. It's impossible" - Wrestling world erupts to top AEW star's recent hilarious impression of Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley is a former AEW World Champion
Saunak Nag
Modified Sep 20, 2022 07:08 PM IST

Twitter blew up as AEW star MJF made a Jon Moxley impression in one of his latest interviews.

MJF has possibly set his eyes on the AEW World Championship after returning to the company at All Out. Jon Moxley is scheduled to face Bryan Danielson at the AEW Grand Slam for the world title, and it looks like The Salt on Earth is eagerly waiting to face the winner. In one of his latest promos, MJF slammed the former WWE Superstar for portraying a character in the promotion.

Now, in an interview with MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Friedman acted out the person he believes Moxley is playing. A user on Twitter posted a clip where he does pretty well in his attempt to imitate his possible future opponent.

the voice and the shoulder roll this nerd haha twitter.com/hungstat/statu…

Wrestling fans quickly took note of the video and praised the Casino Battle Royal winner. Here are the best of the lot.

A user believes MJF made Moxley enjoyable.

The Fact That He Just Made Moxley Interesting Is Saying Alot For Jon Himself twitter.com/hungstat/statu…

According to a few people, Friedman is finally proving his worth.

God damnit I love this man for finally doing/saying what I've been saying for probably the last two years. twitter.com/hungstat/statu…

His shoulder rolls were indeed impressive.

THE SHOULDER ROLLS twitter.com/hungstat/statu…

Some people agree with what he thinks of Mox.

His impression is how I see mox. Mox makes me giggle not feel scared or that he is a big bad dude. twitter.com/hungstat/statu…

A user expressed his joy at seeing MJF back in AEW.

I'm so glad max is back. twitter.com/hungstat/statu…

Some could not help but laugh.

this made me laugh so hard he's so insane 😭😭 twitter.com/hungstat/statu…

It was the favorite moment of the day for a few.

This was my favorite moment of the day 💀💀💀 I hope MJF vs Moxley is just full of him doing Moxley impressions 😂 twitter.com/hungstat/statu…

Hating The Salt on Earth is impossible.

I've wanted to hate him. It's impossible. twitter.com/hungstat/statu…

There was praise for his voice too.

AEW star MJF says he does not play a character

In the same interview, MJF stated that he is 100 percent original.

He also asked the viewers to verify his statement from the interviewer himself, who is said to know the star very well.

"When MJF steps through the curtain I’m not portraying anybody. I’m me 24/7. And if you don’t believe me you can ask him. [points at Helwani] He’s seen me out and about when there’s not a camera rolling, he knows the deal. I’m always MJF and that’s a fact." (H/T - ITR)
MJF sends a message to Jon Moxley.#AEW #AEWDynamite #MJF https://t.co/RpyXdNKb0v

MJF recently introduced his stable called "The Firm" on a recent episode of Dynamite. It will be interesting to see how he gets into the world championship scene after the new champion is crowned at Grand Slam.

