"This is Triple H's WWE for sure" - Wrestling world flares up to AEW personality's son debuting at WWE event

The wrestling world has been on the edge of its seats with Triple H seemingly restoring creative order in WWE. AEW personality William Regal's real-life son Charlie Dempsey recently debuted on the latest edition of NXT 2.0.

The former General Manager of NXT was released from his contract in January this year after nearly two decades with the company. Soon after, he debuted on AEW, breaking up a brawl between Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson. He is currently a member of the Blackpool Combat Club but does not compete in the ring.

On RAW this week, one of The Game's guys from NXT, Johnny Gargano, made his surprise debut. Triple H was instrumental to the betterment of WWE's developmental territory in the past few years prior to his health scare.

Following Vince McMahon's retirement, he returned to administrative duties by taking the reigns over creative control of the company. Last week, NXT UK competitors appeared on the developmental brand citing a mergence of the two on WWE's announcement of NXT Europe.

This week, Dempsey appeared on a segment with Chase U where he confronted Andre Chase, citing that they research about wrestling legend Billy Robinson to learn about the industry.

The wrestling fraternity immediately took to Twitter to share their reactions to the young star's debut on the show formerly led by Triple H:

Another fan highlighted that it was no coincidence that Charlie Dempsey name-dropped the wrestling veteran, and that it was The Game's WWE:

One fan highlighted the 14-time World Champion's unfairness in not enabling Regal's son to join his father on their competitor brand:

One Twitter user praised the young star for his skills in the ring:

Lancelot @Lancelot_97

Good to see him on NXT 2.0

#WWENXT Charlie Dempsy (the son of William Regal) is one of the best technical wrestlers in the worldGood to see him on NXT 2.0 Charlie Dempsy (the son of William Regal) is one of the best technical wrestlers in the worldGood to see him on NXT 2.0#WWENXT

Triple H pushed many current AEW stars during their NXT tenure

Prominent names from All Elite Wrestling kickstarted their careers on NXT under the guidance and mentorship of WWE legends Triple H and Shawn Michaels. Members of the Undisputed Elite (Bobby Fish, Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly) were a few of the top stars on the developmental territory.

Since Triple H resumed his role as Executive VP of Talent Relations, a plethora of released NXT talents are making their way back to WWE. Also, there has been considerable alteration to shows and talents alike.

With Adam Cole's notable NXT rival, Johnny Gargano returning to WWE following his release earlier this year, the wrestling world speculated that the former NXT Superstar will soon follow suit.

Alan Theus @alantheus23 Triple H in Backstage after seeing Adam Cole leave NXT after that match. Triple H in Backstage after seeing Adam Cole leave NXT after that match. https://t.co/vREdTaYSZe

Adam Cole was reunited with The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) in the Tony Khan-led promotion. He returned earlier this month following an injury, but turned on his friends, much to everyone's surprise.

Would you like to see Adam Cole return to his former company under The Game's regime? Sound off in the comments below.

Did you know Paul Heyman got into a real-life backstage fight? More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali