"The greatness of The Shield" - Wrestling world stunned with coincidence of Jon Moxley's former WWE faction members holding dual titles

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley stunned the entire professional wrestling world by beating CM Punk within minutes to become the Undisputed AEW World Champion.

Moxley's win sent the entire wrestling world into a frenzy. Not only did he pull off one of the biggest upsets of the year, but now holds two titles at the same time. Similarly, The Death Rider's former Shield stablemates Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are also no strangers to holding dual titles at once.

Fans on Twitter were quick to take note of the fact that The Hounds of Justice have held two belts at the same time.

Check out the Twitter reactions to the same below:

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps The greatness of The Shield lives on forever. The greatness of The Shield lives on forever. https://t.co/YFp0x8FVIy

GP14 Clears @RatiodByPickens Every Shield member has held two titles at once Every Shield member has held two titles at once https://t.co/Rmlbsyzr3l

Stephanie✨ @StephanieHypes TWO former members of The Shield are Undisputed World champions of their prospective companies! TWO former members of The Shield are Undisputed World champions of their prospective companies! https://t.co/e1nV4oRvCa

MuscleManMalcolm @MalcolmMuscle Between Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, & Jon Moxley



They have:

7 - WWE Championships

4- Universal Championships

2 - AEW World Championships

5- WWE/IWGP United States Championships

6- Intercontinental Championships

6 - WWE Tag Team Championships



The Shield is the best faction ever Between Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, & Jon MoxleyThey have:7 - WWE Championships4- Universal Championships2 - AEW World Championships5- WWE/IWGP United States Championships6- Intercontinental Championships6 - WWE Tag Team ChampionshipsThe Shield is the best faction ever https://t.co/6e5SZKcykw

The Shield members Moxley (formerly known as Dean Ambrose), Reigns, and Rollins debuted a decade ago at the Survivor Series.

During their time together as a faction, all three members of the group held titles at the same time. However, as it stands, Reigns is the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Whereas Rollins, who is currently in a feud with Riddle, has previously held the WWE and the United States Championship at the same time.

Jon Moxley became the interim AEW World Champion at Forbidden Door

At the inaugural Forbidden Door, Jon Moxley became the interim AEW World Champion by defeating New Japan Pro Wrestling legend Hiroshi Tanahashi.

CM Punk was initially scheduled to face The Ace but Punk was out of action due to an injury, just days after he dethroned Hangman Adam Page to win the AEW World Championship.

Since becoming the interim AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley defended his title against Brody King, Rush, and Chris Jericho. However, at Quake by the Lake, Punk made his return and saved The Blackpool Combat Club from The Jericho Appreciation Society and thus set up his title unification bout against Moxley.

Why didn't Road Dogg join Billy Gunn in AEW? Hear it from the man here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali