"Savage move" - Wrestling world stunned by iconic Triple H reference in former WWE Superstar's segment on AEW Rampage

The latest episode of AEW Rampage featured a subtle reference to WWE legend Triple H, prompting a massive reaction from the pro-wrestling community.

This week on Rampage, Athena fought Penelope Ford in a singles match. Despite the latter putting up a commendable defense, the Fallen Goddess eventually picked up the victory.

Post-match, Athena was ambushed by The Baddies. Although she tried to fight them back, the former WWE star was overpowered and held tight as Stokely Hathaway and Jade Cargill appeared on the entrance ramp.

The reigning TBS Champion carried a long sledgehammer, with which she destroyed the steel wings Athena wore during her entrance.

Furthermore, Jade also entered the ring and attacked the Fallen Goddess with the sledgehammer. The segment ended with the latter on her back.

This showcased a subtle reference to Triple H, since the WWE legend is known for his use of the sledgehammer as a weapon. The Game used the sledgehammer most prominently with the faction known as The Authority while he was feuding with The Shield.

The subtle reference had Twitter exploding as wrestling fans reacted to the AEW Rampage segment enthusiastically. Most people were pleasantly surprised by the booking.

As of now, Jade Cargill has an ongoing open challenge for her TBS Championship. It remains to be seen who will face her next for the coveted title.

Jade Cargill is on the path of becoming as formidable as Triple H in the AEW ring

Although Jade Cargill is a homegrown All Elite star, she has shown a lot of promise as a major future player in the making.

Cargill is currently on an impressive 36-0 undefeated streak, having defeated the likes of Toni Storm, Ruby Soho, and many others. Her recent segment with the sledgehammer has led to many fans calling her the female version of Triple H.

With the feud between Athena and Jade Cargill heating up every week, fans will have to stay tuned to see how the rivalry concludes.

