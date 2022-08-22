"Delusional at best" - Wrestling world stunned with rising AEW star equating himself to The Rock

AEW star Daniel Garcia compared him to The Rock in a tweet which has since been deleted.

Garcia made his debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion in September 2020 during an episode of Dark. He’s a member of the Jericho Appreciation Society and recently scored a big win against Bryan Danielson.

The New York native recently took to Twitter to draw comparisons between himself and one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. Though he deleted the post afterwards, it was already noticed by many who did not find logic in the tweet. Here is what he wrote:

"Yes I am the next The Rock"

You can check out an image of the deleted tweet below:

Enter caption

Here are some of the best reactions to the tweet:

A user thought that the comparison between Garcia and the Brahma Bull was delusional.

Coyote Starrk @BrandonStark1



I’m sure Daniel Garcia is having the time of his life, but has that really been earned? Has that really yielded anything for AEW? Yuta, Hook, JB, Darby, Dante… @ryansatin To play devil’s advocate here: the comparisons this guy is getting to The Rock & Stone Cold are delusional at best.I’m sure Daniel Garcia is having the time of his life, but has that really been earned? Has that really yielded anything for AEW? Yuta, Hook, JB, Darby, Dante… @ryansatin To play devil’s advocate here: the comparisons this guy is getting to The Rock & Stone Cold are delusional at best.I’m sure Daniel Garcia is having the time of his life, but has that really been earned? Has that really yielded anything for AEW? Yuta, Hook, JB, Darby, Dante…

People were stunned to find out that someone told Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta that they are the future Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

John Staats @materialslinger @CornyFanPage @TheJimCornette @HeymanHustle @LanceStorm Someone told them that, one day in the future, Wheeler Yuta and Daniel Garcia will one day be hailed by fans as the next Rock and Steve Austin. @CornyFanPage @TheJimCornette @HeymanHustle @LanceStorm Someone told them that, one day in the future, Wheeler Yuta and Daniel Garcia will one day be hailed by fans as the next Rock and Steve Austin.

AEW fans need to come down for sure.

A user came up with an explanation as to why the comparisons are not logical.

The Midnight Ryder (SCM) 🐎 @MaskedRyder @GoodOlPat1 @aewbotches Unfortunately, Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta aren't at the same level Rock and Austin. And it's not fair to those guys that AEW fans try to compare them to guys that non wrestling fans know. Yuta and Garcia are talented, but not worthy of that comparison. @GoodOlPat1 @aewbotches Unfortunately, Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta aren't at the same level Rock and Austin. And it's not fair to those guys that AEW fans try to compare them to guys that non wrestling fans know. Yuta and Garcia are talented, but not worthy of that comparison.

All users had a similar opinion about Garcia's tweet.

UckShuck: Act IV @Uck_Shuck_IV @Hous_Ya_Daddy @ryansatin Not really. You can argue about the general problem of community cringe pages on Twitter, but at least WrestleCringe never has to lie for clout. Kenny Olivier does. NOBODY said Daniel Garcia is gonna eclipse Austin, Rock, and Cena. @Hous_Ya_Daddy @ryansatin Not really. You can argue about the general problem of community cringe pages on Twitter, but at least WrestleCringe never has to lie for clout. Kenny Olivier does. NOBODY said Daniel Garcia is gonna eclipse Austin, Rock, and Cena.

This user could not believe what he read.

Bill @cabtot33 @garrettkidney Wow he’s so over! Definitely the next big thing in wrestling along with wheeler Yuta and Daniel Garcia. I’m thinking we have the next rock, Austin, and hogan here!! @garrettkidney Wow he’s so over! Definitely the next big thing in wrestling along with wheeler Yuta and Daniel Garcia. I’m thinking we have the next rock, Austin, and hogan here!!

AEW star Daniel Garcia recently lost against Bryan Danielson on Dynamite

A few days back on a special Fight For The Fallen edition of Dynamite, Garcia went one up against Bryan Danielson. Bryan made his in-ring return from injuries that day. It was hailed as the biggest win of Garcia's wrestling career.

However, the two stars clashed again on a recent episode of AEW Dynamite - this time in a "Best 2-Out-of-3 Falls" match. The former WWE star got his revenge after applying a triangle choke to his opponent before transitioning into a LeBell Lock for the victory. Danielson won the match by a score of two falls to one.

Garcia has made a name for himself in career so far despite suffering broken legs in 2019 due to a car accident.

Who do you think he should face next? Sound off in the comments section below!

A former WWE head writer just booked a Triple H vs. Roman Reigns feud here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil