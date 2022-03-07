"Absolute game changer" - WWE and AEW stars react to William Regal's debut at Revolution 2022

At the Revolution 2022 pay-per-view, William Regal made his debut for All Elite Wrestling. The former NXT General Manager made his way out to the ring and separated Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson after their incredible match.

Moxley and Danielson engaged in an all-time classic at Revolution. The bloodbath between the two concluded with the former AEW World Champion scoring a pinfall win over Bryan, who had a submission locked in.

During the conflict, Regal made his way out to the ring to a huge ovation. The former NXT personality asked Moxley and Danielson to shake hands and also slapped some sense into the two former WWE Champions.

Reacting to Regal's incredible debut, several WWE and AEW Superstars took to Twitter to comment on the arrival of the former WWE Intercontinental Champion in All Elite Wrestling.

Before making his surprise debut in AEW, Regal was let go by WWE on 5th January 2022. In doing so, his 22-year tenure with the company came to an end, and so did his run as the general manager of NXT.

William Regal could form an alliance with Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson

In the lead-up to AEW Revolution 2022, Bryan Danielson offered to become Jon Moxley's tag team partner. Instead of wanting to fight him, Danielson stated that he wanted to fight alongside the former AEW World Champion.

However, Moxley stated that he first wanted to bleed alongside The American Dragon before taking his offer into consideration. Leading up to AEW's first pay-per-view, Moxley even assisted Danielson in a brawl against Daniel Garcia and 2point0.

At the show, the two men took each other to the limit and, by the end of it all, even shook hands, courtesy of William Regal. Fans have now suggested that Regal could play the role of manager/mentor for both Moxley and Danielson. It remains to be seen if the two men will officially form a tag team going forward.

