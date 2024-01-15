WWE Attitude Era veteran accuses AEW’s Nyla Rose of ‘pretending to be a woman’

AEW
By Nikunj Walia
Modified Jan 15, 2024 07:35 IST
Nyla Rose is one of the top AEW stars of the women
Nyla Rose was one of AEW's earliest top stars

A former WWE Superstar recently made shocking statements against Nyla Rose, a member of the current AEW roster who has battled through many obstacles on her path to success.

The former WWE star in question is Val Venis. He was regarded as a highly controversial figure during the height of the Attitude Era, known for portraying the character of an adult film star. Although he has been out of the spotlight for a long time, Val did not hold back from launching shots at AEW's Nyla Rose.

The Native Beast has been open about her status as a transgender woman. But that has attracted unwanted detraction from time to time by a lot of people, including Val Venis himself. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion took to his X account to accuse Nyla of suffering from gender dysphoria and pretending to live a false life.

"FACT: Nyla Rose is a man who lives life pretending to be a woman. Gender dysphoria is factually a mental disorder. I have zero hate for or fear of Nyla Rose. However, glorifying & normalizing gender dysphoria in society weakens society and divides the people. #NylaRoseIsAMan," wrote Venis.

WWE veteran Val Venis revealed that a former star did not want to lose to him

Before Val Venis became a popular figure in WWE's most decorated era, he once revealed an interesting story of his early days with former star Ahmed Johnson.

Val attended a two-week training camp in 1998 conducted by wrestling legend Dory Funk Jr., who was keen on him defeating Johnson in a short-duration practice match. However, Val revealed on an edition of Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw that Ahmed complained to Funk about losing to Val Venis.

"I didn't find out until a little while after. Ahmed pulled Dory Funk aside and was saying, 'You really think I should lose to this cat?' And it's a workout!"
Despite that, Ahmed Johnson found moderate success in the global juggernaut, while Val Venis rose to infamy during the 1990s in the Stamford-based promotion.

Were you a fan of Val Venis during the Attitude Era? Sound off in the comments!

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
