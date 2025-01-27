WWE champion Cody Rhodes' unfinished rivalry teased for final showdown

WWE star Cody Rhodes is one of the most over babyfaces in the Stamford-based promotion right now. Before returning to WWE, he served as an EVP in AEW and was a top star in the company. However, after working for three years in the Tony Khan-led company, he left the promotion in 2022.

During The American Nightmare's AEW run, he had memorable rivalries with MJF, Malakai Black, Chris Jericho, and many more. Many fans also remember his rivalry with Sammy Guevara, one of the best high-flyers in AEW. The duo wrestled in three singles matches. Their first contest happened on the inaugural edition of Dynamite while the second match took place on Rampage.

The third contest happened in January 2022 and saw both the stars battle in a Ladder Match where Cody Rhodes put his TNT Title on the line. After an exciting bout, The Spanish God rose to the top and grabbed the title. Unfortunately, this was the current Undisputed WWE Champion's last appearance in AEW. Recently, Sammy Guevara took to X/Twitter and posted a clip of the bout as it took place three years ago.

Trending

Reacting to the post, his wife Tay Melo claimed that she wanted to witness the fourth encounter between Sammy Guevara and Cody Rhodes.

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

"Waiting for Sam vs. Cody 4. They make magic together, this is my favorite match of Sammy’s!" she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Sammy Guevara talks highly of Cody Rhodes

The American Nightmare wrestled plenty of top-notch matches in the Jacksonville-based promotion. He announced his departure from the company in February 2022.

Speaking on the DDP Yoga YouTube channel, his long-time rival Sammy Guevara claimed that Cody didn't take the easy way out during his last AEW match and wanted to make it memorable.

"He could have easily phoned it in, but he gave it 110%. He wanted to do so much craziness, and so going into it, I know what Cody’s mindset is; it’s just go balls to the walls," he said.

It remains to be seen if the duo end up in the same promotion any time later in the future and face each other again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback